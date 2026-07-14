Zepto to take on Blinkit Gourmet, FirstClub with new premium grocery service 'Select'

The quick commerce platform Zepto is said to launch ‘Select’ within the app for premium groceries. The feature is said to focus on offering a premium shopping experience for customers looking for higher-end grocery products.

According to a MoneyControl report, Zepto Select is expected to launch in the coming weeks with premium grocery offerings. It is expected to rival FirstClub and Blinkit Gourmet that cater to premium grocery shoppers, offering a curated selection of imported foods, gourmet products, and other premium grocery items.

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Initially, Zepto will focus on India's top 40 to 60 cities, where incomes are higher, and demand for premium products is stronger. For comparison, its rivals, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket and Amazon Now, have expanded to major smaller cities, whereas Zepto has prioritised major urban centres.

The report highlighted that Zepto also tested Select in a few locations, and it received a positive response.

Select will reportedly appear as a separate section within the Zepto app, similar to Blinkit Gourmet, allowing users to browse premium products. The tab is said to include imported food products, gourmet groceries, and other premium grocery and household items.

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The e-commerce giant has started to meet with premium and luxury consumer brands to start listing premium products under the Select category before the official launch. The company plans to offer competitive and lower-priced offerings to its customers compared to its rival to help attract more customers.

As of now, Zepto has not provided any official confirmation around the new “Select,” but we expect the announcement soon, near its launch. This showcases that Zepto is moving beyond its traditional focus on everyday, low-cost grocery products to a more premium offering, hinting at its expansion in the country.