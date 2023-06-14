Zerodha outage: Services resume after brief glitch halts trading on app

Zerodha's Kite faced a sudden disruption during trading hours on Wednesday. Thousands of users took reported issues with the app. Many users also took to Twitter to register their complaints about the outage. The outage was recorded on Downdetector.in with over 900 reports in a brief period. Zerodha has acknowledged the issue and attributed to issues with the live data feeds on their Kite trading platform.

The statement from Zerodha explains that they experienced an outage specifically related to live data feeds on their trading platform. The issue was identified and resolved. Zerodha claims that the problem with data feeds did not affect the ability of users to place orders.

Zerodha acknowledged that the outage was caused by an issue with internet service providers (ISPs). They assured users that their team was actively investigating the problem and working to resolve it as quickly as possible. The statement also includes an apology for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

In an update, Zerodha stated, "There was an issue with data feeds on Kite. It is now resolved. Order placement was not affected. We're currently facing an issue with data feeds due to an issue with internet service providers (ISPs). We are looking into the issue and it should be fixed shortly. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Also read: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath youngest, 4th Indian to join Giving Pledge; commits to give away majority of his wealth

Also read: 'This time, it feels different': Zerodha CTO Kailash Nadh shares his concerns about AI

Watch: Last day to update Aadhaar Card detail free of cost; Steps to change name, DoB, address, list of required documents; what it will cost after today’s deadline

Watch: After getting snubbed by Messi, Saudi club Al-Hilal targets Inter’s Lukaku with €50 million offer to rival Cristiano Ronaldo