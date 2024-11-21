Zomato 'Chief of Staff' job role gets over 10,000 applications despite ₹20 lakh fee

Zomato's unconventional job posting for a Chief of Staff role has garnered significant attention, with CEO Deepinder Goyal announcing that over 10,000 applications have been received. The announcement was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Goyal shared the overwhelming response despite the unique condition of the role requiring candidates to pay ₹20 lakh in their first year instead of earning a salary.

Goyal categorised the applicants into four groups: those who can comfortably pay the ₹20 lakh fee, those who can arrange part of the amount, those eager to apply but lacking the funds, and those who truly lack the financial resources. This diverse pool of applicants suggests that the role's appeal extends beyond financial capability, highlighting interest in the learning and growth opportunities it offers.

The application window for this position is set to close at 6 PM IST today, and Goyal has urged interested candidates to submit their cover letters before the deadline. He also hinted at more updates, building anticipation around the hiring process.

The update has sparked debates on social media, with some praising the number of applications as evidence of the role's allure, while others question its accessibility due to the financial barrier. Critics argue that the ₹20 lakh requirement excludes talented individuals without financial privilege, whereas supporters believe the response reflects the appeal of learning from Goyal and contributing to Zomato's projects like Blinkit, Feeding India, and Hyperpure.

Update 2: we have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between -



1. Those who have all the money

2. Those who have some of the money

3. Those who say they don’t have the money

4. Those who really don’t have the money



We will be closing the… https://t.co/8a6XhgeOGk — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 21, 2024

As the process unfolds, attention now turns to how Zomato will sift through the thousands of applications to find the right candidate. With a polarising debate and a massive number of applicants, this hiring process is becoming one of the most talked-about in Indian corporate history. The anticipated "Update 3" from Goyal is awaited to reveal the next steps in this unconventional journey.