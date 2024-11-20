Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posts unique job offer: Pay ₹20 lakh for 'chief of staff' role

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has posted a job opening for a Chief of Staff position. But this isn’t your regular corporate gig. Instead of drawing a salary in the first year, the selected candidate is expected to pay ₹20 lakh as a “fee” to take on the role, making waves for its unique approach to hiring and learning.

Goyal’s announcement, shared on X (formerly Twitter), describes the ideal candidate as someone hungry, empathetic, and down-to-earth, with zero entitlement and a strong desire to learn. The job promises unparalleled exposure to some of Zomato’s biggest projects, including Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India. It’s being positioned as a fast-track learning programme, equivalent to an elite MBA.

In Goyal’s words, the role isn’t about flashy perks or high pay. Instead, it’s about working alongside some of the sharpest minds in the industry to build the future of Zomato.

Here’s the catch: You pay, not get paid

For the first year, there is no salary. Instead, the selected individual must contribute ₹20 lakh, which will be donated to Feeding India, Zomato’s non-profit initiative fighting hunger. To demonstrate that the company isn’t cutting costs, Zomato itself will donate ₹50 lakh to a charity chosen by the candidate. From the second year onward, the role will transition into a salaried position, with the exact figure only disclosed later.

Why apply?

The unusual setup is designed to attract people motivated by learning rather than compensation. “Think of this as a fast-track learning programme,” the job description reads. The emphasis is on personal and professional growth, rather than impressing others with a prestigious title or pay package.

Goyal also made it clear that he isn’t looking for résumé builders but genuine learners ready to embrace the challenges of a demanding role. The expectation is to work in high-stakes situations, prioritising impact over comfort.

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

The job listing has sparked discussions across social media, with some lauding its bold approach to attracting talent genuinely interested in growth, while others have criticised the hefty financial barrier to entry and the fact that the employee will have to work unpaid for a year.

How to apply

Aspiring candidates must submit a 200-word cover letter directly to Goyal, without attaching a résumé. The unconventional approach extends to the application process, where words matter more than credentials.