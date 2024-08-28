Zomato launches new service to simplify food orders for companies

Zomato has launched a new platform, Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), aimed at streamlining the food expense management process for companies. The platform, announced by CEO Deepinder Goyal, is designed to address the challenges faced by corporate employees when ordering food for business purposes.

Currently, many employees who order food for business meetings or work-related purposes have to go through a time-consuming reimbursement process. ZFE seeks to eliminate this hassle by allowing employees to bill their business-related food orders directly to their employer, bypassing the need to pay upfront.

ZFE offers companies several features to manage food orders effectively. Employers can add employees to the platform, set spending limits, and establish ordering rules. This ensures that the food expense process is both transparent and manageable. According to Goyal, the platform is designed to provide convenience to employees while offering companies full control over food expenses.

The platform has already garnered interest, with over 100 companies reportedly using ZFE. Feedback from these early adopters has been instrumental in shaping the platform. Zomato is now encouraging other corporate leaders to explore ZFE for their organisations. Interested companies can contact Zomato at enterprise@zomato.com to get started.

Zomato is set to acquire Paytm’s entertainment and ticketing business, owned by One97 Communications, for Rs 2,048 crore. This move will help the food delivery giant strengthen its position in the ‘going-out’ segment, while Paytm shifts its focus back to core financial services.

The cash transaction was approved by Zomato and Paytm's boards on August 21. The move marks Zomato's entry into a broader array of lifestyle services, encompassing dining out, movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, staycations, and more within a single platform.

Paytm will retain the ticketing and entertainment options on its app for the next 12 months, but users will be redirected and asked to switch to Zomato's upcoming app for the 'going- out' segment. Zomato will incentivise customers to move to the new app called 'District'.