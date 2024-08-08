Zomato thanks Tata Group's BigBasket for inspiring new cash on delivery feature

Zomato, the food delivery giant just rolled out a feature that instantly credits the leftover balance to your Zomato Money account, making cash transactions as seamless as digital ones.

Here's the deal: when you pay in cash, the leftover balance can be instantly credited to your Zomato Money account. You can then use this balance for future orders, whether it's for delivery or dining out.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s CEO, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the launch. He also gave a shout-out to BigBasket, the Tata Group-owned grocery delivery platform, for sparking the idea. “Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash, and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account,” Goyal posted. He expressed gratitude to BigBasket for the inspiration and acknowledged his team, including three delivery partners turned product managers, for pushing this feature’s development.

"For cash on delivery orders, finding exact change can sometimes be inconvenient. Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash, and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account. This balance can be used towards future delivery orders or dining out. Thank you @bigbasket_com for the inspiration for this solution, and our delivery partners (three of them are working as product managers with us) for insisting that we develop this asap."

The internet loves it. One user commented, “So simple & nice feature. Learning from others too & acknowledging publicly. Good to see.” Another user praised Zomato for its customer-centric approach, likening it to Amazon’s attention to detail.