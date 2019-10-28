Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; check what's new about this digital payment app

Chinese smartphone firm Xiaomi's digital payment app, called Mi Pay is now available for download on Google Play store as well. Earlier, Xiaomi's digital payment app could be downloaded through Mi store only.

All android users would now be able to install, set-up and do transactions using Mi Pay.

The Mi Pay app is designed in collaboration with the ICICI Bank.

About Xiaomi Mi Pay

Overall, this app is quite similar to what Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM and other digital payments apps. For instance, the app can be linked with an existing bank account via UPI to enable mobile payment. The app also allows users to carry out transactions by entering UPI ID or account number of the contact. It also offers the facility of paying utility bills, mobile recharge, DTH bills, transactions at the offline stores and so on. And lastly, one can also generate a personal static or dynamic QR code for receiving payments from other users.

However, one differentiating feature of the Mi Pay App on every other Android-powered device is the lack of deep integration as the app is deeply embedded in the system level for all Xiaomi devices.

Users can use the app to make payments directly from the contacts section, the scanner app, and the App Vault screen. In fact, users can even access the functions from the phone messages apps on Xiaomi devices.

The announcement of Mi App on Android comes right around the time when Xiaomi is gearing to launch the MIUI 11 updates for its devices.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Pay app for its users in the country this year in March. The app was initially available as a part of MIUI 10 on Xiaomi phones and later it was extended to Mi Apps store for older MIUI-based handsets.

