Nikon may unveil new APS-C camera, few Nikkor lenses at CP+ 2021

Highlights Nikon will introduce a couple of imaging products at CP+ 2021 Online show.

Nikon may launch one or more Nikkor lenses as well as Nikon Z mirrorless camera.

The upcoming Nikon APS-C camera could be positioned below Nikon Z50 reportedly.

This year's CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show 2021 will take place from February 25 till February 28. It is going to be the first time when the trade show will be livestreamed. With the popular photo and video trade show, camera users expect big announcements from the makers. Many at times, we get cues beforehand which brand may offer what at the event. For the CP+ 2021 edition, what we know is that Nikon will have its presentation on February 26. The company will unveil a couple of imaging products for the viewers.

Courtesy of NikonRumors, there are chances that Nikon will introduce a couple of Nikkor Z lenses as well as long-time rumoured Nikon Z mirrorless camera. The APS-C camera could be positioned below Nikon Z50 reportedly. The camera is said to be called Nikon Z30 and may arrive without an electronic viewfinder.

Another report from the same source reveals that Nikon will most likely launch seven optics in total in 2021. These will be five Z-mount lenses and two F-mount lenses. If we believe in the statement, then the company has an opportunity to bring one or more Nikkor lenses at CP+ 2021 virtual show.

These are the possible imaging products which users may get to see from Nikon at the upcoming trade show. Otherwise, the company has plans to launch and expand its Z series of cameras this year. Again, as per reports, Nikon will come up with Nikon Z8 and Nikon Z9 cameras in the second half of 2021. The rumoured cameras could compete with the recently launched Sony Alpha 1 mirrorless camera which supports 8K videos.

As for other camera makers, we recently reported that Canon may not unveil new products at CP+ due to manufacturing challenges. CanonRumors suggests that the company was supposed to launch three RF-mount lenses to complement Canon's full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new lenses were: 18-45mm F4-5.6 IS STM, 24mm F1.8 IS STM Macro, and 100-400mm F5.6-7.1 IS USM. The lenses will now probably arrive in the second half of 2021.