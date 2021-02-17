Nokia 5.4 goes on first sale today on Flipkart: Should you buy this Android One phone?

Highlights Nokia 5.4 first sale will be held today at noon on Flipkart.

The Nokia 5.4 comes for a price of Rs 13,999 for the base variant.

Nokia 5.4 brings Android One experience to the category.

Nokia 5.4 will go on the first sale today in India. The smartphone was launched by HMD Global recently as its new budget offering. It is a gorgeous phone, much like some other Nokia phones, with a big display, a powerful battery, and, more importantly, the promise of clean software that is Android One. In fact, HMD wants you to buy the phone for the purest Android experience in this price category. This means you are supposed to weigh in the software benefits more than what the specifications of Nokia 5.4 may mean for you.

I reviewed the Nokia 5.4 to find out how good this experience is and whether specifications are not just as important. There is the promise of timely Android upgrades, as well, on the Nokia 5.4. I will tell you my experience with the smartphone in points a little later. In case you are interested in the phone, today would be the first chance to get your hands on the Nokia 5.4. And below are the details about the sale, price, and offers on the Nokia 5.4.

Nokia 5.4 price, sale details

The Nokia 5.4 comes in two variants, the one with 4GB RAM costs Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 15,499. It comes in Polar Night and Dusk colourways. The sale begins at noon on Flipkart and Nokia online store. You can get 5 per cent off on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Should you buy Nokia 5.4?

-- The Nokia 5.4 has a big 6.39-inch display with 720p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole on the top left corner. I liked the display for what it is. It gets adequately bright and produces good colours. Watching movies on it and browsing the internet seems fine to me. But I would have liked a 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate, only because companies like Realme are giving these features for less price.

-- Performance-wise, the Nokia 5.4 fares decently. It is not the fastest phone in the category but it manages to handle daily tasks of running many apps at once. The phone also lets you play games such as Call of Duty Mobile, but do not expect smooth gameplay with high graphics. Image processing is also handled well.

-- The Nokia 5.4 cameras are nice. The main 48MP sensor can click detailed photos with natural colours in them. The dynamic range is also good. The macros turn out well and the ultrawide photos look average. I did not like night mode photos much because they are grainy. Selfies are also okay on the phone. The interesting feature to check out if Cinema Mode that lets you record videos as if you are shooting a movie, with filters and options aplenty.

-- The battery on the Nokia 5.4 has a capacity of 4000mAh and it lasts over a day easily with normal usage. But while this is good, I would have liked better fast charging on this phone. The phone charges at 10W while fast charging technologies from other brands are averaging at 18W in the price segment.