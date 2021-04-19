Nokia X20 will not come with charger inside box as HMD follows Apple to save environment

Highlights HMD has removed the charger from the Nokia X20 retail box.

Last year, Apple began something that is both good and bad news. It removed the charger from the retail box of the iPhone, and while it is, somehow, good news for the environment, customers have deemed it as only bad news for them. After Apple, Samsung followed suit after initially criticising the iPhone maker, which is why the Galaxy S21 series ships without a power adapter. The latest one to remove the charger from the phone retail box is Nokia Mobile. The latest Nokia X20 does not come with a charger and this might be a bummer for many.

HMD has said that it removed the "plastic wall charger" in order to reduce the ecological impact of the Nokia X20. And much like what Apple and Samsung said, Nokia's explanation makes sense. It is true that today almost everyone has a power brick lying around their house that they can reuse for any phone they want. The only thing that you need to ensure is the type of charging cable you have to arrange. And that part is already covered because while these companies have removed the power brick, the charging cable is still intact.

Nokia X20 supports 18W fast charging, which is why you will have to find the supported power brick, maybe the one with USB-PD or Qualcomm Charge, to charge the device. And it may not be easy to find one, especially when you have been using Nokia phones only. HMD did never pay attention to fast charging previously. That is why you do not have fast-charging adapters for most Nokia phones -- although some premium phones such as Nokia 8.3 5G come with that. My point is that if you are planning to get the X20, you are likely to not have a Nokia 8.3 5G. And that means you do not have an 18W fast charger.

The logic to save the environment is reasonable, but it burdens the pocket of the customer if they do not have the required charger. You will either end up buying one or use an underpowered charger. The latter will not give you the experience HMD wants you to have with the new Nokia X20.

Nokia X20 will support three years of Android version upgrades, which means it will last longer than most Android phones. It is a good thing and reduces your likeliness to switch to a new phone, and that is an actual favour both HMD and you would be doing to the environment. Nokia X20 also comes with a 100 per cent compostable case, which causes minimal impact on nature.