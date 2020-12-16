Oppo A15s brings 8MP selfie camera, big screen for Rs 11,490

Highlights Oppo has launched the A15s smartphone in India.

Oppo A15s brings a 720p screen and a 13MP triple-camera system.

There is only a minor difference between Oppo A15 and A15s.

Oppo A15s is the latest smartphone to have launched in India. The new A-series smartphone from Oppo brings small upgrades over the A15 that launched not long ago. The highlighted features of the Oppo A15s include a 3D curved design, triple cameras on the back with AI assistance for photography, Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, and a large display among others. Oppo seems to be gradually expanding its A-series to give it back to rival companies that have a stronghold in the budget and lower mid-end markets of India. Oppo's focus has mostly been on the upper mid-end market with F- and Reno-series.

With the Oppo A15s, the company is taking on the Redmi Note 9 and Motorola Moto G9 Power, two of the most recommended smartphones in India. While Motorola brings stock Android experience, Xiaomi brings a customised MIUI, which is the same as the ColorOS software offered inside Oppo smartphones. But this custom skin allows you to do several things that stock Android does not but introduces bloatware, as well. The Oppo A15s is a slightly tweaked version of the A15 having a new design and an upgraded camera. It is also 7.9mm thick, which makes it one of the slimmest smartphones you can buy right now.

Oppo A15s Price

Oppo has launched the A15s in a single variant that costs Rs 11,490. This smartphone has Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver colourways. It will be available for purchase from Amazon and across mainline retailers starting December 21. There are several launch offers associated with the Oppo A15s.

Customers buying the Oppo A15s can avail a 5 per cent back from ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and Zest Money, along with no-cost EMI up to 6 months. There are zero down payment finance schemes on Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial, Home Credit, HDFC Consumer loan and ICICI Bank.



Consumers buying the device from Amazon can avail 10 per cent instant bank discount on HDFC debit and credit cards and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. These offers are valid from December 21 to 25.

Oppo A15s Specifications

The Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch 720p LCD with a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The screen-to-body ratio of the smartphone is 89 per cent. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of storage, along with support for microSD card of up to 256GB. The smartphone runs Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.2 skin on top that brings several customisations. There is a physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the Oppo A15s.

For photography, the Oppo A15s features a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the back of the device. These cameras are sat inside the square-shaped island, which is very similar to the one of the Oppo F17 Pro. The selfies on the Oppo A15s are handled by an 8MP camera inside the notch. This is perhaps the only significant improvement that the A15s brings over the A15. The Oppo A15 comes with a 5MP selfie camera. Oppo has given several features for the camera app on the A15s, including AI Beauty mode.

Fuelling the Oppo A15s is a 4230mAh battery that charges at up to 10W. This is not a fast-charging standard, which means the smartphone might take around two hours to completely charge. For connectivity, the smartphone brings Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS among others.