From Pixel 3a to Android Q: 5 things to expect from Google IO 2019

Google will kick off its annual I/O developer conference on May 7 at 10 am Pacific Time (10.30 pm IST on May 8) in Mountain View, California. Google I/O is usually a software focussed event but Google will be making an exception this year and is all but guaranteed to announce two new budget Pixel devices. Other than the devices, Google is expected to talk about developments in AI - specifically related to Google Assistant, a smart display called Net Hub Max, new details about the next Android operation system called Android Q and cloud gaming service Stadia.

Let us take a deeper look at what we can expect on Wednesday morning from Google I/O 2019

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Google is all set to launch two new Pixel devices, 5.6-inch Pixel 3a and its 6-inch 3a XL. The Pixel 3a will start at $399 (approximately Rs 28,000) and the regular Pixel 3a XL will start at $479 (approximately Rs 33,500). Pixel 3a will come with 3,000mAh battery and the bigger Pixel 3a XL will come with 3,700mAh battery pack. The bigger Pixel 3a Xl will also have 18W fast charging. Both the devices are expected to offer camera performance that's on par with the flagship Pixel 3 phones.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL leaked ahead of May 7 launch; check out specifications, price in India

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications confirmed, here're the details

Google Assistant

Google Assistant has become an integral part of the Android ecosystem and Google loves to talk about the abilities of its Assistant. Last year it showed off Duplex-powered calls that were able to arrange appointments over the phone. This year, the tech giant will surely improve upon the abilities of its Assistant.

Android Q

The Google I/O will see the launch of the next Android beta, which this year will be Android Q, Beta 3. The Android Q Beta 2 can be installed today but at the moment it is unfinished and only useful for the developers. The Android Q release date is likely to be in August and the Beta 3 will give us the final look at what the finished product will look like. Improvements in Android Q include better file management, manageable privacy settings and permissions, system-wide dark mode, advanced file sharing capabilities etc. Going ahead, expect announcements regarding Android Q for wearable and folding devices.

Google's Android Q gets iPhone-like gesture navigation

Google release first Android Q beta, here are some of the key features

Nest Hub Max

Next Hub Max is the Google Assistant powered competitor of Amazon Echo Show. The 10-inch display has stereo speakers and comes with Nest cam for making Duo calls. The HUB Max will also have a built-in Nest Cam for motion and sound alerts.

Stadia related news

Earlier in 2019 at GDC, Google had announced a game streaming platform called Stadia. The concept spoke about creating a Netflix like platform for games where users can pay a subscription fee to play games without purchasing expensive gaming consoles or high-end gaming PCs.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Google Pixel 4 and 4XL rumour roundup: Expectations, price, release date