Pixel Watch launch: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Highlights Pixel Watch may arrive in October this year.

Google's very own chipset could power it.

It may bring a host of fitness features.

Rumours around the Pixel Watch had been making rounds for quite some time, however, it is only now that we have gotten some concrete information about this device. A credible leaker recently showcased a set of the Pixel Watch renders, providing us with the first look at this smartwatch.

This smartwatch could be the biggest competitor to the reasonably popular Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the recently launched OnePlus Watch. From what we have seen, the design looks quite impressive, especially with that bezel-less display. Also, we are sure Google would have worked on WearOS to make it less janky and loaded it with some Pixel specific features to differentiate it from the crowd.

Google has taken design cues from Apple and Samsung, elements like the addition of the digital crown, display wrapping around the frame, which is akin to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the colourful silicone straps reminiscent of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Another leak suggests that the Pixel Watch is codenamed "Rohan" and could make way in October this year. Now that the launch of Google's first smartwatch is on the cards, we decided to stack everything we know so far about it.

Pixel Watch specs and features

--The Pixel Watch, from its design, appears to be a high-end offering that would go head-to-head with best-selling smartwatches in the game. The majority of the information about this smartwatch comes from a famed leaker who says that the smartwatch may launch in October alongside Pixel 6.

--Renders surfacing online have been created by @rendersbyian in collaboration with Jon Prosser. Prosser mentioned that he had received some alleged sample images of the Pixel Watch from a source that wanted to remain unidentified.

Photo Credit - Ian Zelbo, Pixel Watch display wrapping the frame

--The Pixel Watch has followed the aesthetics of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a round dial and a curved display that wraps the frame. Also, the images showcase a big crown similar to Apple Watch, but it's unclear if it will offer similar functionality.

--What's impressive about the design is that it appears to come with a relatively slimmer body than most smartwatches available for purchase. Meaning the Pixel Watch will be a lightweight device that will easily rest around your wrist.

Photo Credit - Jon Prosser and Ian, Pixel Watch in different colourways

--Also, the smartwatch renders reveal the body in two colourways Silver and Black. We have also seen the Pixel Watch in a number of coloured silicone straps, which leads us to believe that it may come with changeable straps.

--As far as the specs of the device are concerned, the Pixel Watch is expected to feature a gesture control system to detect body movements. We have also heard that the smartwatch could possibly be powered by Google's very own chipset, as we have heard for the Pixel 6.

--If not the in-house chipset, we may see the Pixel Watch shipping with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+.SoC. It comes with a quad-core CPU based on a 12nm manufacturing process with a clock speed of 1.7GHz.

--A rumoured feature codenamed 'BlackGhost' allows the watch to listen out for voice commands at all times without draining the battery. This feature is expected to be made possible through a power management integrated circuit built into the chipset.

Photo Credit - Jon Prosser and Ian, Pixel Watch render

--It is also important that Google addresses the caveats in WearOS as we've seen performance issues on smartwatches powering the same. Yes, it is more of a hardware issue, but the software giant can fix it by optimising the software accordingly.

--Now, we also expect that the Pixel Watch will have a major focus on fitness. Firstly, because it completed its Fitbit acquisition this year, and secondly, Google sent out a survey asking people about features they'd like to see in Wear OS. The features mentioned in the survey included things like SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alerts, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing for medical devices and gym equipment, rep detection, and calorie tracking.

--A final leak suggests that the Pixel Watch may ship in three different variants. The same report also suggests that at least one variant will come with 1GB of RAM.

Pixel Watch India launch

We haven't heard anything from Google about the launch date of the Pixel Watch. However, the leaks popping up suggest that it may land in October this year alongside the Pixel 6. Like the launch date, we also do not have any information if the Pixel Watch will make it to India.

Pixel Watch India price

As mentioned before, the Pixel Watch appears to be an expensive offering from the brand. But there's still no leak around the pricing of this smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 6 and Galaxy Watch 3 start at Rs 40,900 and Rs 38,990 in India respectively, keeping the competition in mind, we expect the Pixel Watch to be priced somewhere under Rs 30,000.