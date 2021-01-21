PUBG Mobile latest crackdown gets over 12 lakh accounts suspended for cheating

Highlights PUBG Mobile has permanently suspended over 12 lakh accounts.

The accounts were cheating using auto-aim hacks and X-ray vision.

PUBG Mobile has a user base of 600 million users globally.

PUBG Mobile has said it has permanently suspended over 12 lakh accounts because they were found cheating with the gameplay. It is not a new thing in the world of gaming where certain accomplished players take the ill-spoken method to unlock achievements and score well in the game. PUBG Mobile has been removing such accounts for a while but the recent crackdown might be one of the biggest. PUBG Mobile has said it has suspended 12,17,342 accounts within six days between January 8 and January 14.

The three biggest causes behind this stern action are the modification of the character model, auto-aim hacks, and X-ray vision. While 48 per cent accounts were banned for using auto-aim hacks or altering the character models, 22 per cent were banned for X-ray vision. Another 12 per cent of the defaulters were found using speed hacks and 7 per cent of the accounts had modified the area damage in their gameplays, PUBG Mobile said in the latest report.

Interestingly, these accounts belonged to various ranks that the users had achieved for themselves in the game. PUBG Mobile has tweeted that 38 per cent defaulters belonged the Bronze rank, 11 per cent were from the Silver rank, 9 per cent were at the Gold rank, 11 per cent Platinum, 12 per cent Diamond, 10 per cent Crown, 6 per cent Ace, and 3 per cent Conqueror. Although PUBG Mobile has not revealed how badly these cheats impacted the robustness of the game that has over 600 million players worldwide.

If you take these 12 lakh accounts from the total base, PUBG Mobile would lose only 0.2 per cent of the total, which is the biggest turnout for a battle royale game. Its competitors such as Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, and Fortnite are not even close. By banning accounts, PUBG Mobile wants to set a precedent for the players that cheating is strictly not allowed in the game. Yet, we see multiple accounts being banned by PUBG Mobile every few days later. It is a matter of when some cheat is detected by PUBG Mobile's analysis machines after which the step to suspend accounts is taken.

All good for PUBG Mobile for banning miscreants, but the company's future in India looks extremely bleak right now.

Last year around Diwali, PUBG Corporation began teasing the launch of the Indianised counterpart of PUBG Mobile, called PUBG Mobile India, after it shunned Tencent Games. But around four months later, PUBG Corporation is still seeking a positive response from the government. Some recent reports suggested the game might be released this week but the backdrop suggests otherwise. An RTI filed last year revealed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had still not granted PUBG Corporation the permission to relaunch the game, albeit with a censored avatar.