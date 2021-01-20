Redmi Note 10 India launch tipped for next month, Mi 11 details also leak

Highlights Mi 11 Lite is set for release in India very soon.

Redmi Note 10 is tipped for launch in India next month.

Mi 11 India variants have leaked online.

Xiaomi had a busy 2020 and the company now appears to be taking this a notch up in 2021. If the latest reports are to be believed, the company is planning to launch new smartphones in India in February to build on the momentum it gained from the launch of the Mi 10i earlier this month.

As per a report published by 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro will launch in India in February. Citing trusted tipster Ishan Agarwal in its report, the publication said that the Redmi Note 10 series prices in India will be pretty aggressive considering the competition it faces from fast-growing rival Realme.

This doesn't come as very surprising news as Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro have been certified in the country already. The report also goes on to reveal that the company plans to launch the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite variants in India in the near future. Agarwal claims the Mi 11 will come in Gray and Blue colour options and will come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations. The Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The handset will come in Pink, Black, and Blue colours.

The latter was recently spotted on the FCC with the Mi 11 Lite also spotted on the country's BIS. Reports had previously suggested the Mi 11 Lite could be rebranded as the Poco F2 and come in either 6 GB+64GB or 6GB+128GB variants.

Interestingly, the device's specifications and renders have previously leaked online giving us a hint about the details of the phone. As per a new leak, the Mi 11 Lite could come with a Snapdragon 732 SoC.

As for other specifications, it has been reported that the Mi 11 Lite may bring with itself a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the triple camera set-up on the device is tipped to bring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, the device is also expected to bring a rear fingerprint sensor, but the cutout is not noticed on the renders. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi announces something in an official capacity.