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Canada visa processing times for Indians

The latest update shows varying timelines across different categories of Canadian temporary residence applications. While study permit applicants from India are facing a one-week increase, visitor visa processing has improved slightly. Super visa applicants, however, are experiencing longer waits.

Visitor visa processing time for applicants from India has decreased from 30 days to 29 days. In contrast, processing time for super visas, which allow eligible parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit them, has increased from 74 days to 77 days.

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These estimates provide applicants with an indication of the time required for processing, although actual timelines may differ depending on individual applications and other factors.

Work permit processing time remains unchanged

For Indians applying for work permits from India, the estimated processing time continues to stand at 11 weeks, unchanged from the previous update issued on October 7.

However, applicants submitting work permit applications from other countries are seeing different timelines. Applications submitted from within Canada are estimated to take 15 weeks, compared with 14 weeks previously. For applicants from Pakistan, the estimated wait has increased from eight weeks to nine weeks, while applicants from the Philippines now face an estimated wait of eight weeks, up from seven weeks.

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For Indian workers already living in Canada and applying to extend their work permits, the estimated processing time stands at 13 weeks.

What applicants should keep in mind?

The increase in processing times highlights the importance of applying well in advance of planned travel dates. Students should account for potential delays when coordinating their visa applications with university deadlines and course start dates. Similarly, workers planning to move to Canada should consider the latest estimates before making travel or employment arrangements.

Applicants should also remember that IRCC processing times are estimates rather than guarantees. The time required for a decision may vary based on the nature of the application and individual circumstances. Applicants should monitor official immigration updates for the latest information.

The department was expected to release its next processing-time update on or around October 21, 2026, which could provide further clarity on whether the current timelines have changed.