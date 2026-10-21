BT Explainer | Jio IPO — Everything you need to know! A complete guide

Jio IPO: Key details investors should know

The IPO is a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The price band is ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share, and the lot size is 12 shares. At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment is ₹13,428. The issue is scheduled to close on October 23, 2026, with shares proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

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According to Geojit Investments' IPO note, the proceeds are primarily intended to repay ₹27,500 crore of borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, Jio Platforms' material subsidiary. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. Geojit expects the debt repayment to reduce the debt-to-equity ratio from 0.3 times to 0.1 times, strengthening the balance sheet.

Jio IPO subscription status: Issue fully subscribed in 100 minutes

Jio Platforms' IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening, according to BSE data.

As of 1.21 pm on Day 1, the issue was subscribed 1.67 times overall. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to their portion 4.86 times. The employee reservation was subscribed 1.02 times, while the retail individual investor category was subscribed 0.49 times and the non-institutional investor category 0.69 times.

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The figures indicate stronger institutional demand at that point in the session. Subscription levels can change throughout the bidding period, and investors should check the latest exchange data for updated figures.

Why Jio's IPO is a landmark for India's markets

At ₹30,213 crore, the issue is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore IPO in 2024. At the upper price band, Jio Platforms' implied market capitalisation is approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries holds approximately 66.4% of Jio Platforms before the issue, with its shareholding expected to decline to around 64.5% afterwards. Meta and Alphabet are among the company's other major shareholders, alongside global investment firms and sovereign investors.

The IPO offers investors exposure to a business spanning mobile connectivity, fixed broadband, digital applications, enterprise solutions and emerging AI services.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has credited Jio and Airtel with bringing millions of Indians online through affordable data services. He said the expansion of digital connectivity helped online-first businesses emerge and supported the growth of India's consumer economy.

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Kamath also highlighted the role of Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Zerodha's growth, underscoring how businesses depend on infrastructure developed by other companies and public digital systems.

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Jio Platforms' financial performance: Revenue and profit growth

According to Geojit Investments' October 19 IPO note, Jio Platforms' revenue increased to ₹1,46,885 crore in FY26 from ₹1,28,218 crore in FY25. Adjusted profit after tax rose to ₹30,046 crore from ₹26,101 crore.

EBITDA increased to ₹73,382 crore in FY26, with the EBITDA margin improving to 50% from 49.2% in FY25. Geojit attributes the company's performance to subscriber growth, tariff increases, rising data consumption and operating leverage.

In Q1FY27, revenue stood at ₹39,173 crore, EBITDA at ₹19,840 crore and adjusted profit at ₹7,764 crore, according to the same report.

Jio IPO GMP: What does the 22% premium indicate?

Jio Platforms' grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹248 per share, or around 22% above the upper issue price of ₹1,119. This implies an indicative listing price of approximately ₹1,367.

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However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee listing gains. It can fluctuate with investor sentiment, subscription trends and broader market conditions.

Jio's growth prospects: 5G, AI and broadband

Systematix identifies Jio's proprietary technology, subscriber scale and expansion into digital services as key long-term growth drivers. The company had 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026, while average monthly data consumption reached 43.7GB per user in Q1FY27.

Jio has more than 7,220 patent applications across technologies including 4G, 5G, 6G, cloud-native networks and AI-driven network automation. Its JioBrain platform is part of its push into AI-enabled services.

Geojit estimates that India's mobile connectivity market could expand from ₹2.9 lakh crore in FY26 to ₹5.2 lakh crore by FY31. The brokerage also projects mobile broadband ARPU could rise to around ₹326 per month by FY31, supported by tariff increases, higher data consumption and premiumisation.

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Fixed broadband represents another growth opportunity. Systematix notes that Jio had 27.1 million fixed broadband customers as of March 2026, with JioFiber and JioAirFiber positioned to benefit from low broadband penetration and rising demand from households and businesses.

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Jio IPO valuation and risks investors should consider

At the upper price band, Systematix values Jio Platforms at approximately 33.3 times FY26 earnings. It considers the valuation reasonable relative to the company's market leadership, cash generation and growth opportunities, and recommends subscribing from a long-term perspective.

Geojit values Jio at approximately 15 times FY26 EV/EBITDA on a post-issue basis. It also recommends subscription for medium- to long-term investors, but cautions that the valuation premium could limit near-term upside.

Both brokerages flag risks including regulatory changes, competitive pressures and high capital expenditure. Systematix additionally highlights potential network disruptions, cybersecurity threats, spectrum renewal requirements and customer churn. Jio's ability to improve ARPU and monetise its investments in AI, cloud and enterprise services will be important to sustaining earnings growth.

Should you subscribe to the Jio IPO?

Systematix and Geojit both favour subscription, citing Jio's scale, profitability and long-term digital growth prospects. However, their recommendations are not a guarantee of listing gains or future returns.

Investors should assess the valuation, their investment horizon and risk appetite before applying. Ultimately, Jio's ability to sustain revenue growth, improve monetisation and generate returns on its technology investments will determine whether its valuation is justified.

DO READ: Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed within 100 minutes; QIB portion gets 3 times bids