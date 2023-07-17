Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV review: Frameless design at an affordable price

Televisions have been an integral part of our home entertainment for years, evolving in size, resolution, and intelligence with each passing generation. While established brands like Xiaomi, Sony, Samsung, and LG dominate the smart TV market, new players are emerging with decent displays and smart features. Acer, the Taiwanese company known for its tech innovations, entered the market with its budget-friendly 43-inch 4K UHD TV as part of the advanced I Series in 2023. Priced at Rs 34,999 but available online for as low as Rs 20,999, the Acer advanced I Series TV competes with brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Hisense, Sansui and AmazonBasics, offering a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers. In this review, we will delve into the details of the Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV, discussing its design, connectivity options, sound quality, hardware specifications, and warranty.

Design and Unboxing Experience

The Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV immediately catches the eye with its sleek bezels and frameless design, providing an immersive viewing experience. Opening the box reveals TV stands, documentation, the power cord, a remote control, and its batteries. The inclusion of TV stands allows for easy setup, while the comprehensive documentation ensures that users can navigate the TV's features effortlessly.

The remote has a minimalist Google TV remote aesthetic with a Google Assistant button for easy smart voice and assistant access.

Connectivity Options

The Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV offers a commendable range of connectivity options, enabling users to connect various devices seamlessly. With dual-band Wi-Fi support (2.4GHz + 5GHz), users can enjoy a stable internet connection for streaming content or browsing the web. Bluetooth 5.0, a two-way communication protocol, enhances wireless connectivity, making it convenient to connect external audio devices or input devices such as keyboards or mice.

As a Google TV, the built-in Chromecast to cast any compatible app directly from phone to TV over the same WiFi network is super useful and handy. You can even project your entire laptop screen on TV using the Windows cast option (needs to be connected to the same WiFi network).

The inclusion of three HDMI 2.1 ports (with HDMI 1 supporting eARC) allows for easy connection with gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or other HDMI-enabled devices. Additionally, the TV features one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port for connecting external storage devices or playing media files directly. The presence of an AV input further adds to the TV's versatility, accommodating legacy devices.

Sound Quality

Audio quality is a crucial aspect of the TV viewing experience, and the Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV does not disappoint. With a sound output of 30W and high-fidelity speakers, it delivers clear and immersive audio. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos audio format further enhances the soundstage, creating a three-dimensional audio experience.

I'd personally attach a small speaker setup to the television and enjoy the quality surround sound even more.

Picture Quality

The Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV offers a peak brightness of 380 nits which is great for dimly lit rooms but have to crank up the brightness if your TV will be in a bright room near a light source like a window. The resolution of 3840x2160 provides crisp details and sharpness. The broad colour spectrum allows for accurate and vivid colour reproduction, bringing content to life on the screen. The inclusion of Wide Color Gamut+ ensures that colours are vibrant, rich, and true to life.

With Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG compatibility, the Acer advanced I Series TV unlocks all the new shows and movies on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Even non-4K content can shine on the Acer advanced I Series TV, thanks to its UHD upscaling capabilities.

Hardware Specifications

Under the hood, the Acer 43-inch advanced I Series TV boasts 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Powered by a Cortex-A55 quad-core CPU running at 1GHz, the TV handles various tasks with ease. The Mali G31 MP2 GPU with Open GL ES3.2 support ensures a visually pleasing experience, whether you're gaming or watching high-resolution content. The polycarbonate stands provide stability and durability, complementing the TV's overall design. These hardware specifications showcase Acer's commitment to delivering a reliable and high-performing smart TV.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Acer 43-inch advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV impresses with its sleek design and affordable price. There is also a 1-year warranty, providing peace of mind to users in case of any unforeseen issues. Its frameless design enhances the viewing experience, and the inclusion of TV stands ensures easy setup.

While facing competition from established brands and emerging players, the Acer advanced I Series TV stands out as an attractive option for consumers seeking a budget-friendly smart TV with a slick design and smart features.

