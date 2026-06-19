Amazon Alexa Echo Dot Max review: Compact smart speaker, bigger upgrades

Amazon upgraded the Echo series with two new-generation devices, the Alexa Echo Dot Max and Alexa Echo Show, bringing upgrades to audio, design, and smart home features. We had the opportunity to test the new Echo Dot Max, which is said to be the most capable speaker in its current Echo range.

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Priced at 10,999, it offers a premium 3D knit fabric design, redesigned controls, Automatic Room Adaptation, Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio, Omnisense Technology, and much more, all aimed at delivering a smarter and more immersive audio and smart home experience. We have been testing the device for over a week, and some impressive upgrades are making it a noticeable step up from previous-generation Echo speakers.

Alexa Echo Dot Max: Design

The Alexa Echo Dot Max comes with a spherical shape design, but with new control panels and a premium 3D knit fabric. It comes with a compact design that is 10.9 cm wide and 9.9 cm tall, and weighs just 505.3 grams.

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It comes in three colour options: Graphite (dark grey), Amethyst (purple), and Glacier White. While Graphite and White may be a choice of many, we quite liked the purple shade that gives it a distinctive look, helping it stand out as both a smart home speaker and a design-focused accessory that blends easily into modern interiors.

The control panel has also shifted from the top to the front, placed inside a circular layout. It consists of the volume buttons and a mute button. While the change looks refreshing and easy to access, the device pushes back when you press the button; therefore, you may have to hold it and then press buttons for controls.

Alongside the physical controls, the Alexa Echo Max also supports tap gestures to pause or resume music, as well as dismiss calls, alarms, and other alerts. Whereas the voice control with Alexa remains the same, and is more convenient. On the back, there’s only a power port for the included 2-pin 22W adapter, and it misses out on the 3.5mm jack.

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Overall, the Alexa Echo Dot Max offers a subtle and premium-looking design that focuses on simplicity and modern aesthetics.

Amazon Alexa Echo Dot Max: Features, sound and performance

The Amazon Alexa Echo Dot Max comes with a big improvement in sound quality, and it's one of its strongest suits. It features a two-speaker setup that includes a 0.8-inch tweeter that handles high-frequency sounds such as vocals and treble, and a 2.5-inch woofer that produces lower-frequency sounds and bass. With this new audio architecture, it beautifully fills the room with crisp sound, deep bass, and delivers a richer and more immersive experience.

It also has a feature called "room adaptation", which analyses the room's acoustics and automatically adjusts the audio for a specific environment. The Alexa app also includes EQ settings, so you can easily customise your listening experience.

It also offers improved voice recognition range. Regardless of where you are in the room or how loudly the audio is playing, the voice assistant responds quickly to voice commands. In addition, it is more reliable in understanding different accents or prompts, making it smarter. It also comes with home theatre mode with compatible Fire TV Sticks, although we did not have a compatible one to test this feature.

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Other usage remains similar to the previous generations' models. The Alexa will respond to user queries, such as providing weather updates, general knowledge, setting reminders and alarms, controlling smart home devices, playing music, and answering everyday questions. However, it does not come with chatbot-like support as the AI-powered Alexa+ upgrade is not available in India as of now.

Apart from that, it also comes with an Omnisense sensor powered by the AZ3 chip with an AI accelerator that can automate tasks like running smart devices based on motion detection, ambient temperature and light sensing.

Amazon Alexa Echo Dot Max: Verdict

The Amazon Alexa Echo Dot Max brings meaningful improvements where they matter, such as audio quality, voice recognition, and smart home capabilities. However, the overall Alexa experience remains similar to previous Echo speakers. Users who have used an Echo before will find it familiar.

Priced at Rs 10,999, Echo Dot Max sits at a premium price point, and with Alexa+ missing, it may not feel like a major leap. However, it works impressively when it comes to audio experiences and day-to-day interactions.