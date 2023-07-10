ASUS ROG Phone 7 Review: A Gamer’s Delight

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 is currently one the best gaming smartphones that caters to serious mobile gamers seeking an edge in their gameplay. This premium device with cutting-edge specifications, mesmerising RGB lighting, and unrivalled performance exceeding that of traditional flagship phones, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 embodies the philosophy of mobile gaming. But does it also excel as a smartphone? Let’s find out in Tech Today’s comprehensive review of the ASUS ROG Phone 7.

For 2023, ASUS offers two models: the standard ASUS ROG Phone 7 and the Ultimate edition. While the differences between them are minimal, the Ultimate edition stands out with its exclusive features. It comes with a single memory configuration of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, it boasts a customisable ROG Vision external colour display, an AeroActive Portal, and a massive crate box that includes the new AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory, perfect for keeping the temperatures down during extended gaming sessions. If you already own an AeroActive Cooler 6, don't worry; it is backwards compatible with the ROG Phone 7.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 retains key features from the ROG series, such as the reliable capacitive Air Triggers that can be used as haptic shoulder bumpers while gaming. It is also one of the few remaining phones to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing for wired listening. The AeroActive Cooler 7, which comes with a subwoofer speaker for enhanced bass volume, features a jack as well. The phone is equipped with two USB-C ports—one at the bottom and another on the left side—enabling you to connect a charger and other peripherals in any screen orientation, even with the cooler attached. The device also features a reasonably fast and highly accurate in-display fingerprint scanner.

Both the standard ROG Phone 7 and the Ultimate edition are powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. They boast an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, improved Wi-Fi 7 and 5G sub-6GHz networking capabilities, and a new 32MP selfie camera. Many similarities exist between the ROG Phone 7 and its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. The design remains largely unchanged, except for the addition of the AeroActive Portal cooling port in the Ultimate edition. This port, which opens up with the AeroActive Cooler 6 or 7 attached, aids in cooling the re-shaped graphene sheet inside the phone.

The device features a familiar 165Hz 1ms AMOLED display and relies on the same rear camera hardware as its predecessor. However, ASUS has introduced new software enhancements, including RAW super-resolution zoom and AI image segmentation.

ASUS offers two major OS updates and four years of security updates for the ROG Phone 7. Although this represents an improvement over previous generations, it still falls behind the flagship update pledges of the industry leaders. This aspect is worth considering when investing in a device of this calibre, especially given the historically delayed version upgrades for ROG flagships. For instance, the ROG Phone 6 only received the Android 13 update about six months after its initial release.

In terms of colours, the ROG Phone 7 comes in two options: Phantom Black and Storm White, both featuring a two-tone matte and gloss finish.

Performance is the primary reason to choose a gaming phone, and the ASUS ROG Phone 7 lives up to expectations. The device also offers an array of gaming-focused software features, which ASUS has integrated generously.

Armoury Crate serves as the central hub for customising your accessories and game settings. Here, you can activate ROG Vision lighting on the Ultimate version, customise the air triggers, and create macros for your favourite games. Delving deeper into the settings, you can optimise performance on a per-game basis, adjusting preferences from battery optimisation to maximum performance, display refresh rate, and touch sensitivity.

A new feature called Vibration Mapping allows you to assign precise vibrations to touch-screen button presses. Think of it as key mapping for games that lack native controller support, but implemented through touch haptics instead.

The ROG Phone 7 takes customisation to a broader level, allowing you to choose between the gamer-centric ROG look or the classic ZenUI. Moreover, ASUS now permits the mixing and matching of downloadable theme elements. For instance, you can combine icons from one theme pack with the wallpaper from another, allowing you to create a truly unique setup.

ASUS includes a 30W charger in the box but is capable of up to 65W charging. Additionally, the ROG Phone 7 charges without any issues using other USB PD chargers and power banks. ASUS claims that the device can be fully charged in 42 minutes, and in our testing, it took just about 45 minutes. This rapid charging capability is remarkable, especially considering the phone's substantial 6,000mAh battery.

My only substantial criticism of the phone lies in its striking resemblance to the ROG Phone 6 series. Although there have been some design tweaks and a reduction in flashy slogans, the overall design has not evolved significantly. In fact, the entire range has maintained a similar appearance since the ROG Phone 5 family. The device retains the same camera hardware, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and Air Trigger system as its predecessors. While this is not inherently negative, it does make it difficult to justify an upgrade from previous models when the formula remains largely unchanged, aside from performance improvements.

After spending considerable time gaming and using the ASUS ROG Phone 7 as my daily driver, I'm uncertain about the necessity of the Ultimate edition. Apart from the included cooler and the cooling flap system, the Ultimate edition offers no additional performance benefits over the base model.

While gaming phones prioritise performance over photography, this remains true for the ROG Phone 7. With the exception of the selfie camera, the hardware largely resembles that of the underwhelming setup found in 2022's model. ASUS has made some improvements by introducing super-resolution zoom and Qualcomm's image segmentation technologies.

The device generally delivers solid white balance and exposure, vibrant colours when desired, and minimal noise issues. However, some HDR blurring artefacts can be observed, and subjects may appear underexposed when backlit. Low-light photography continues to be a weak point, especially with the ultrawide lens. On a positive note, the RAW-domain zoom feature proves helpful, producing decent results at 2x and 3x zoom levels in good lighting conditions. However, zoom levels of 4x and beyond are generally not recommended.

Another drawback to consider is ASUS' average commitment to software updates. While the device receives four years of security patches, it only guarantees two major OS upgrades. This is relatively disappointing, especially considering the price tag of Rs 74,999. It's worth noting that gamers may be more inclined to upgrade their phones frequently, but if you plan to keep this device for four years or longer, the value-for-money proposition becomes less appealing.

In conclusion, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 is a specialised device designed for serious mobile gamers who are determined to gain a competitive edge. Its exceptional performance and extensive game customisation options elevate the gaming experience far beyond that of a conventional smartphone. Dedicated mobile gamers would love it!

