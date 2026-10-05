ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) Review: Maximum Power, Heavy Weight, Heavier Price





The SCAR 18 makes an immediate impression through its physical presence. Tipping the scales at a heavy 3.73 kg, portability takes a back seat to sheer hardware capacity. This is a heavy-duty chassis meant to sit on a desk as a moveable workstation. Carrying it around the house and up the office stairs was enough for my fitness tracker to register a “workout”.

ASUS leans into its signature aesthetic with complete RGB lighting. The customisable Aura Sync system includes a bold wrap-around light bar along the chassis, a glowing ROG lid logo, an AniMe Vision lighting element, and per-key backlighting across the keyboard.

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The visual highlights continue on the centrepiece: an 18-inch 4K Mini LED ROG Nebula HDR panel. Featuring a 3840×2400 resolution, a smooth 240Hz refresh rate, over 2,000 local dimming zones, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, image quality is exceptional. Offering 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, Dolby Vision support, and an anti-glare, low-reflection (AGLR) coating, the display caters equally well to high-end gaming and precision creative work such as photo and video editing.

Performance: Pure Graphical Domination

Under the hood sits the highest possible graphics configuration available in any regular retail laptop: NVIDIA’s flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM, running at a fully unlocked maximum 175W TGP. It is paired with Intel’s top-tier Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, with 64GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM and fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

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During testing via Xbox Game Pass, we ran several demanding AAA titles including Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, and Gears 5. Playing at native resolution with maximum graphics settings produced buttery-smooth frame rates without a single drop or stutter. Beyond gaming, this top-spec RTX 5090 GPU and 24GB VRAM buffer make the SCAR 18 an absolute beast for heavy video editing, effortlessly scrubbing through multi-cam 4K and 8K RAW timelines in DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro. The expanded end-to-end vapour chamber and Tri-Fan cooling system keep thermal throttling at bay.

Battery Life and Charging

Running peak components demands a lot of power. While ASUS fits a large 90Wh battery, battery longevity remains severely restricted; intense AAA gaming or heavy video rendering drains the cell in approximately an hour.

Juicing up the laptop requires the included 450W AC power adapter. Much like the main laptop body, this power brick is heavy and bulky, adding considerable extra weight if you decide to take your setup on the road.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Peak mobile graphics possible in a retail laptop with an unlocked 175W RTX 5090

Exceptional performance for both AAA gaming and heavy 4K/8K video editing

Bright, highly colour-accurate 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED display

Extensive, highly customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting setup

Cons:

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Extremely steep flagship price tag (₹4,89,990 to ₹6,99,990 in India)

3.73 kg chassis weight and massive 450W charging brick severely limit portability

Strong competition from rival 18-inch desktop replacement laptops

Verdict

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) is a statement piece for users who want ultimate power and top-of-the-line specifications in a single unit. It offers an elite 4K Mini LED display, unmatched frame rates, and incredible capability for heavy creative workflows like video editing.

However, achieving this level of performance demands a massive financial investment, starting at ₹4,89,990 and topping out at ₹6,99,990 in India, alongside restricted portability due to its substantial weight. If you need a movable desktop replacement and budget is no object, it stands as one of the most capable gaming and creative machines on the market today.