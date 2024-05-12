BLDC Fans: efficient and comforting

For decades, ceiling fans have been comforting Indian households, offering respite from the scorching summer heat. Despite the rising popularity of air coolers and air conditioners in recent years, fans remain a reliable source of comfort year-round in certain regions of India. However, advancements in technology have paved way for BLDC (Brushless DC) fans, over the traditional ceiling fans.

The emergence of BLDC fans that uses brushless DC engines boasts plethora of benefits. They are notably more energy-efficient, consuming significantly less power while maintaining optimal airflow. Moreover, BLDC fans operate quietly, enhancing the overall ambiance of any space. The absence of brushes in the motor also extends the lifespan of these fans. Additionally, their sleek, modern design adds a touch of sophistication to both contemporary apartments and traditional homes alike.

For example, Polycab's Silencio mini BLDC Fan range embodies all these attributes, delivering on the promise of efficiency, durability, and aesthetic appeal. The Silencio mini, with a 1200mm blade set, is available in a variety of finishes such as matte satin, natural wood, and Birkin gold, giving them a premium appearance. However, fans aren’t just about good looks; it’s also about airflow and comfort. In this aspect, the Silencio mini does not disappoint.

The airflow of this Silencio mini BLDC fan is impressive, as the blades are optimized to maximize airflow, ensuring every corner of the room is evenly ventilated. But what truly sets it apart is its quiet operation. Unlike traditional ceiling fans with noisy air cutting, this one operates silently yet powerfully. On average, ceiling fans generate between 60dB to 70dB of noise. However, even at the highest airflow setting, the noise level measures at 56dB. One might wonder if 4dB makes any difference. Well, it does, especially in environments where noise levels are noticeable, such as bedrooms, offices, or libraries.

Accompanied by a remote, this fan comes with seven speeds. Speeds one to six are regular, and then there is a boost mode for full speed. Unlike traditional fans that are stuck with four to six fan speeds, the Silencio mini addresses this problem by allowing users to accurately increase and decrease the fan speed in small steps, even between two fan speeds. Additionally, there is a breeze mode where the fan simulates a natural breeze by alternating between low and high speeds within a short span of time.

During changing weather, especially in the early morning, one wishes the fan speed could lower automatically. This fan addresses this problem too. It features a sleep mode, essentially an energy-saving mode where the fan speed drops every hour and continues to run at the lowest speed.

Similar to Dyson air purifiers, which have a reverse air flow mode, this fan also has a reverse rotation mode. With the press of a button, the fan starts rotating in the reverse direction, providing air circulation without throwing a blast of air, making it convenient to use with air conditioners and even for circulating air in a closed room during winters.

While all these controls can be easily accessed using the accompanied remote control, switch toggle operations are also supported in case the remote is lost. Switching off and on three times will set the fan speed to four; the same action four times will have the fan running at speed five, and five times it will run at speed six. To switch it to boost mode, the switch will have to be turned on and off six times.

Polycab claims that compared to regular 75W ceiling fans, this one saves up to 65% of electricity. However, this isn’t a smart fan or app-supported, where the company could have fetched the data of units consumed. But for one’s reference, at speed one, the wattage consumption is 3W; at speed two, it is 6W; at speed four, it consumes 10W; at speed six, it consumes 27W, and in boost mode, it consumes 35W for the 1200mm sweep size fan.

And it isn’t just Polycab that has come up with a BLCD fan. Most established players such as Crompton, Orient and Havells to name a few have similar offerings in the market.