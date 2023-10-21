Dyson Zone Absolute+: Promising Innovation in Need of Fine-tuning

Price: Rs 64,900

Picture this: a device that marries the functions of a printer and a microwave. The idea might strike you as odd, akin to the whimsical enactment of the Japanese performer Pikotaro, who once amusingly made the whole world dance to the prospect of combining pens, an apple, and a pineapple.

Now, consider an integration that brings together an air purifier and a noise-cancelling, high-fidelity headphone – an unconventional pairing at first glance. This is where Dyson Zone comes into play. It embodies the spirit of combining seemingly unrelated technologies to create something meaningful. It fuses the capabilities of an air purifier, renowned for its ability to cleanse the air of impurities, with the immersive sound experience provided by a noise-cancelling high-fidelity headphone. At first blush, this union may seem surprising, but it harks back to a time when seemingly disparate technologies were combined into a single, powerful device – the smartphone.

Much like the smartphone revolutionized our lives by integrating a high-resolution camera, music player, and powerful computing capabilities, Dyson Zone offers a transformative experience. The Zone represents Dyson's inaugural foray into the realms of both audio and wearable technology. Initially revealed in the spring of 2022, these distinctive air-purifying headphones captured significant attention. Although the product's launch was originally slated for the same year, it encountered a few delays before the Zone finally became available for purchase in India.



Now, Dyson has consistently demonstrated a pioneering approach to developing cutting-edge technology aimed at creating cleaner and healthier environments. So let's first look at the air purifier technology in the Zone headphones.

In bustling metropolises such as Delhi, where elevated levels of PM2.5 and pollution persist throughout the year, and particularly surge during the winter months with an influx of pollutants including gases, allergens, and particulate matter, having a personal, portable air purification device becomes not just a prudent choice, but a vital health investment. From my perspective, it transcends being a mere option; as a personal air purifier, it stands as an unequivocal necessity.

The wearable air purifier hovers in front of your mouth and nose, housed inside this unique visor that magnetically attaches to the headphones, delivering a stream of clean, purified air directly to the user's respiratory area. Importantly, the visor maintains a slight distance from your face, providing a welcome relief for those who prefer not to have a sophisticated mask snug against their skin, especially during warmer seasons. The visor operates exclusively when connected to the headset, easily flipping down for conversations or a sip of your coffee. This action evoked a sensation akin to a 14th-century knight gearing up for a duel; it gracefully hovers in front of your face until you're ready for another invigorating breath of clean, purified air. A nifty hands-free feature ensures that both your audio playback and airflow pause automatically as soon as you lower the visor. This eliminates the need to fumble with buttons just to clarify your unusual facewear while commuting.

The Zone's airflow is driven by Dyson's smallest-ever motors, situated in each earcup. The air filters are conveniently positioned beneath the metal grilles and are easily replaceable, with each set designed to last for a year. Each of the Zone's ear cups contains a compact compressor motor and a dual-layer air filter with a diameter of 3.5 inches. The initial layer, an electrostatic filter with a negative charge, boasts an impressive capture rate of 99% for inhalable particles as small as 0.1 micron (PM0.1). The second layer, crafted from carbon enriched with potassium, effectively absorbs noxious gases, along with hazardous substances like nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and ozone (O3).

Channels on each ear cup facilitate the circulation of clean air towards the visor, which encircles the lower part of your face without direct contact. Depending on usage and air pollution levels, the Zone's filters are projected to last approximately 12 months before requiring replacement. Accessing the filters beneath the metal grilles of the ear cups is a straightforward process. The Dyson app offers timely alerts for filter replacement, as well as valuable insights into the air quality in your vicinity.

The Zone presents three air purification settings: 'Rest' (Level 1, recommended for stationary activities), 'Light' (Level 2, suitable for when you're on the move), and 'Moderate' (Level 3, ideal for light physical exertion). Additionally, an 'Auto' mode intelligently adjusts the airflow speed based on data from an integrated accelerometer, ensuring optimal air circulation based on your activity level.

When purification is activated, a gentle stream of fresh air caresses your nose and mouth, creating a sensation akin to a cool water mist. This air is at ambient temperature and lacks a heating feature, which, if you choose to wear the Zone outdoors with purification engaged during the upcoming winter, might make you feel colder. Also, keep in mind that the headphones are said to withstand light rain, but they lack an official water resistance rating, suggesting caution in more severe weather conditions.

Turning to the headphones part, the Dyson Zone headphones boast an impressive array of features. They incorporate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology employing a staggering 11 microphones, capable of reducing external volume by up to 38 dB, equivalent to the noise level of a standard dishwasher. With a substantial 50-hour battery life for audio playback, these headphones also support dual-microphone beamforming and noise-suppression technology, ensuring clear voice calls. The neodymium electroacoustic drivers deliver ultra-low distortion audio, complemented by signal processing at a rapid rate of 48,000 times per second, covering a wide frequency range from 6 Hz to 21 kHz.

The ANC functionality excels, striking a fine balance between noise cancellation, sound isolation, and musical immersion, even in bustling environments. When the visor is engaged, the gentle airflow over the mouth offers a pleasant sensation. While the internal fans are perceptible when music is paused, they are far less intrusive compared to an office setting. Nonetheless, it's evident that the fan noise slightly affects the overall audio quality, prompting a consideration of whether the compromise for fresh air is worth it. Additionally, if you're nearby someone wearing the Dyson Zone, the fan noise becomes more pronounced, introducing an element of noise pollution, albeit not as disruptive as a blaring phone speaker or traditional headphone sound leakage.

The headphones excel in their performance, particularly in terms of active noise cancellation. They effectively minimize road noise and significantly reduce ambient background sounds in places like cafes and bars. The audio output is well-balanced, thanks to the 40mm drivers that deliver robust bass without overpowering other frequencies. This results in a clear rendition of higher frequencies, like those of acoustic guitars, cymbals, and strings. Be it the intricate raagas of Ravi Shankar's "Raga Jog", the soul-stirring vibrant beats of A.R. Rahman's "Jai Ho" or the emotive depth of Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of "Lag Jaa Gale", the Dyson Zone faithfully reproduces a diverse array of genres with exceptional precision and warmth. In conclusion, the Dyson Zone impressively fulfils its role as a high-performing set of headphones.

The top-tier Zone Absolute+, retailing at Rs 64,900, showcases an elegant Prussian Blue/Bright Copper colour scheme. This Absolute+ variant offers additional accessories, such as two sets of air filters, a mould-injected high-quality hard case with a shoulder strap, an in-flight adapter kit, and a plush soft pouch. The adapter kit facilitates the use of headphones with in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, allowing for simultaneous charging during air travel. When employing the headphones with the IFE adapter, Bluetooth connectivity is temporarily suspended, requiring control through the headset's physical buttons exclusively.

There is no doubt Dyson Zone has some great features. As headphones, they can easily compete with the Apple AirPods Max in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation. However, they are quite heavy (I could not wear them for more than 40 minutes at a stretch), have a unique appearance, and may not appeal to most people. But for a lot of headphone users, the air filtration system, which is the main feature of the Zone, might not be all that beneficial. Plus, a hefty price tag of Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000, doesn’t do it much good either.

If Dyson decided to design a fantastic pair of headphones without the filters, fans, and visor, it could potentially create a hit product. This would reduce the size, weight, and price significantly. For now, at this budget, I would purchase a Sony WH-1000XM5 as a noise-cancelling high-fidelity headphone and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier featuring dual fans that synchronize with your natural breathing pace, guided by an intuitive respiratory sensor. Representing a significant advancement in personal air filtration, this mask prioritizes both comfort and breathability, seamlessly integrating into your daily routine. Together, the Sony headphones and the LG air purifying mask will come at a more budget-friendly price compared to the Dyson Zone. Plus, I have the flexibility to wear either one or both, without drawing curious gazes my way.