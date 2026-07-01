Gabit smart ring review: Minimal design meets useful health insights

From smartwatches and screen-free fitness bands to smart rings, people are gradually moving away from distracting screens and bulky wearables toward meaningful fitness tracking that adds value to their daily routines. One such smart ring is offered by Gabit, an emerging health and wellness brand in India.

Designed to provide round-the-clock fitness insights in a compact form factor, the Gabit Smart Ring is India's answer to the growing wearable segment. The fitness ring tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and activity levels while also providing personalised insights using an AI health coach named PEP, all in the background without the constant buzzing, screen-checking, or charging anxiety.

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We have been testing the Gabit smart ring for over two weeks, and it simply gets the job done as you can expect. But what makes it more enticing is that it sits in the sweet spot when it comes to affordability. Priced at just Rs 13,999, the smart ring offers impressive accuracy, design, and features that make it a strong contender in a segment where most capable alternatives cost two to three times as much.

Gabit smart ring: Design and build quality

The biggest strength of a smart ring is that it effortlessly sits on the finger and provides the right comfort. You can choose between sizes 6 and 13. We chose the smallest size as per the index finger. However, we did receive a sizing kit, which you can also purchase from the Gabit app or the website to pick the right size that snugs your finger.

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Coming to the build quality, the Gabit smart ring features a titanium build, which feels quite durable and strong, and a skin-safe synthetic material. Therefore, it maintains a premium and sturdy build, while also being lightweight and comfortable.

Must read: CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Smart upgrades, reliable health tracking, but is it worth Rs 7,999?

For constant wear, we realised that you may want to avoid wearing the ring on your dominant hand, as it may feel slightly intrusive during tasks such as typing, writing, lifting weights, or handling objects frequently.

While the Gabit smart ring has a premium build, we also noticed that the titanium finish attracts a lot of scratches and fingerprints, and we have to frequently clean it to maintain its glossy look. To mention, we had the Matte Black variant, in which the scratches were quite noticeable; hence, you may want to look for lighter options.

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Lastly, what makes it different from other fitness wearables is that it does not have a screen, physical controls, or any direct user interface, offering a distraction-free user experience.

Gabit smart ring: Performance, features and app support

Coming to its performance, the Gabit smart ring offers a plethora of features, including sleep tracking, an AI-powered coach, heart rate monitoring, daily steps counting, and other sports and workout tracking.

During testing, our usage remained basic with sleep, heart rate, step counting, occasional workout sessions and daily activity tracking; the ring consistently delivered detailed insights through its Gabit companion app. We compared the majority of the data with a higher-range smartwatch, and the numbers remained almost similar, making it accurate in tracking core health metrics.

One of its strongest suits is sleep tracking, as it accurately records when you’re awake, in deep sleep, REM, or light, along with the number of hours and percentage. Based on the sleep, it also gives a sleep score and provides the sleep debt data, consistency in meeting the goal WASO (Wakefulness After Sleep Onset) minutes as well.

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Now, all of the data can be accessed via its companion app called Gabit, which is available on both iOS and Android. You will have to connect the ring with the app so it can show daily insights of day-to-day activity. Coming to the user experience, the app seemed quite clean, but a little confusing at times, as you may have to do a couple of clicks to get the detailed data of sleep, steps, walks, heart rate, and others.

The insights it provided were quite detailed, giving a comprehensive breakdown of sleep stages, heart rate trends, daily activity levels, recovery metrics, and overall wellness. One intuitive thing about the app is that you can also log food you eat on a daily basis, and it also provides options for food in India. This helps you get a better understanding of how many calories you eat in a day, and if you’re meeting the goal based on your health metrics. You can also track how much protein, carbs and fibre you take, helping you make informed choices or to help improve eating habits over time.

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However, we notice that the data takes a couple of seconds to update on the app, which gets annoying at times. In addition, you need a constant internet connection for the data to sync and refresh properly, limiting access to real-time insights when connectivity is poor.

Gabit smart ring: Battery life

The Gabit smart ring claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life, which looks decent on paper. In real-time usage, it lasted for 6 days on a single charge with daily activity tracking. To charge the ring, you will have to put the ring back in its case, which works as a charging dock and powers up the device in nearly 2 hours.

One drawback we would like to highlight is that the charging case does not function as a portable charger for the ring unless it is connected to a power source. Therefore, simply keeping the ring inside the case will not charge it unless the case itself is plugged in.

Gabit smart ring: Verdict

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Overall, the Gabit smart ring offers performance similar to a smartwatch for the core health metrics like steps, heart rate, and daily activity. It offers detailed sleep tracking metrics that accurately capture sleep stages (Deep, REM, Light) and offers advanced metrics like sleep debt and WASO (Wakefulness After Sleep Onset). In addition, it also offers proactive features like food logging and AI coaching, making it a compelling option for those looking for a distraction-free wearable without sacrificing detailed health data.