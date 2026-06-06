CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Smart upgrades, reliable health tracking, but is it worth Rs 7,999?

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is back with a third-generation smartwatch, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, priced at Rs 7,999. However, the smartwatch arrived in India almost a year after its global release in July 2025, which almost makes it seem like the brand may have been unsure about launching the device in India in the first place. But the CMF Watch 3 Pro is here, and it's back with some exciting features and upgrades that may compel buyers.

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In terms of upgrades, the CMF Watch 3 Pro offers a slightly bigger and brighter display compared to its predecessor, dual-band GPS support, recording transcription, improved health and tracking features, and much more, making it a worthy competitor in the market. We have been testing the smartwatch for over two weeks to check if it's worth the money, and if the delayed launch still makes it relevant in a highly competitive market.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Design and display

The CMF Watch 3 Pro retains the circular dial design with an aluminium alloy body and a crown placed on the right side. On the back, you can see the sensors, made up of soft-touch plastic, which feels comfortable on the wrist. However, the new model does not have interchangeable bezels like the Watch 2 Pro.

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The circular dial is paired with a good-quality silicone strap that feels comfortable on the wrist. However, the 47mm dial size may not be for everyone as it looks noticeably large on smaller wrists and can feel slightly bulky during daily wear. Due to its bulky look, it may not appeal to women or users with slimmer wrists. Therefore, more size options could have been a welcome move.

Overall, the CMF Watch 3 Pro has a very unique design that matches the brand identity. It looks rugged and classy, and may cater to fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch also offers an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.

In terms of display experience, the CMF Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 670 nits of peak brightness. With a display this massive for a smartwatch, the interaction becomes easier to read at a glance, be it notifications, fitness stats, or scrolling through the features.

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The display also supports the Always-on feature with 8 dialer options, most of which are well synced with the OS in terms of visual appeal. It also offers decent brightness outdoors, and you can adjust the levels directly from the wrist by opening the top menu. Overall, the display feels vibrant and responsive, making the everyday interactions smooth.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Features and Nothing X app

The CMF Watch 3 Pro offers plenty of health and fitness tracking, which includes 24×7 heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking with nap detection, active score tracking, VO2 max-focused running plans, over 131 sports modes, and much more.

From the software front, the watch also includes features like dual-band GPS, voice assistant support, recording transcription feature, ChatGPT integration, Essential News, and notifications with quick replies. In addition, it also offers support for music control, weather updates, clock and other features directly on the wrist.

However, the CMF Watch 3 Pro also comes with Nothing X app support, which provides seamless connection with your smartphone, but since the watch was paired with an iPhone 16e, we were not able to access the ChatGPT support, as it remains Nothing OS exclusive. But the app interface is quite seamless and clean with the dot-matrix-inspired design.

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On the home screen, it displays the smartwatch, watch watches, sports modes, health monitoring, notifications, and other information. The health tab looks to provide a detailed look into heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and other metrics in a single screen, making it easier for users to track their overall wellness and access key health insights at a glance.

However, the key highlight feature of the watch is ‘Recording Transcription’, where users can record voice directly via the watch, and it seamlessly transcribes it in English.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Performance

The CMF Watch 3 Pro delivers an impressive performance in terms of accuracy, day-to-day interaction, fitness and health tracking, and battery life. It remains responsive throughout usage, offers useful fitness and health monitoring features, and provides a smooth overall experience. During the very first interaction, you will notice dedicated pages for health tracking metrics and other features such as steps, workouts, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and others.

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During testing, we found that the heart rate monitor was mostly accurate when compared with an oximeter. It also counted the steps walked accurately, but its GPS may occasionally be slightly off course. In addition, the sleep tracking remained somewhat inconsistent at times, occasionally missing short wake-up periods compared to actual sleep patterns.

If you are a fitness enthusiast, then the CMF Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes and can automatically detect certain activities. When movement is detected, the watch can automatically start tracking workouts, although not all sports modes support this feature.

Alongside these features, the watch also offers a dial pad, and users can also save up to 30 contacts. In addition, it also enables users to access call logs. When it comes to Bluetooth calling, the experience remained decent; the voice was clear from both ends when tested indoors.

CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Battery life

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is backed by a 350mAh battery that claims to offer up to 13 days of battery life, 17 hours with GPS tracking, and up to 60 days with power-saving mode. Since our usage did not include intensive workout monitoring, and it remained moderate, the smartwatch lasted around 10 days on a single charge. In terms of charging, the smartwatch took about 1 hour and 30 minutes to fully charge from 1 to 100%, which is quite decent.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Verdict

Priced at Rs 7,999, the CMF Watch 3 Pro is a compelling smartwatch with a unique design, crisp AMOLED display, clean user experience, impressive features, accurate health and fitness monitoring features, and a lasting battery life.

However, the watch does come with some tradeoffs when it comes to GPS and sleep tracking. That said, these shortcomings are quite minor and do not significantly impact the overall experience. In addition, additional size and strap options could add greater benefits. It also lacks the interchangeable bezels, which were there in the previous generation.

Overall, the CMF Watch 3 Pro delivers a dependable experience, reliable for casual users. If you are someone who values design and day-to-day reliability over premium tracking, it is a compelling contender in the sub-Rs 8,000 segment.