HP Spectre x360 16 Review: Spectacular Spectre

In a market flooded with laptops that often seem like uninspired replicas of Apple's MacBook Air, the HP Spectre series has been a breath of fresh air, setting itself apart with an astonishing and distinctive design. The HP Spectre x360 16’s aesthetic appeal is immediately captivating, thanks to its sleek and premium aluminum chassis adorned with gem-cut edges. This meticulous detailing not only adds an element of uniqueness but also imparts a sense of refinement, elevating the device to a class of its own. The exterior is further enhanced by the metallic finish of the cover, where the HP branding stands out with a stunning presence. The choice of Nightfall Black adds an extra layer of sophistication, contributing to an overall aesthetic that is both striking and nuanced. Despite its appearance of being on the heavier side, the 16-inch laptop weighs just 2 kg.

Opening the laptop reveals an impressive 16-inch OLED screen with touch support. The bezels are thoughtfully crafted, with slim edges on the sides and slightly thicker ones at the top and bottom, adding to the laptop's sleek aesthetic. The screen boasts a resolution of 2880 x 1800, utilizing OLED technology for vibrant visuals, and the anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, ensures durability and clarity. The 360-degree hinge of this 2-in-1 machine allows it to be used in various modes such as a laptop, tablet, tent, and stand, enhancing the overall user experience. Enhancing the convenience of touchscreen functionality, the device comes equipped with a stylus featuring two additional tips for creative endeavours.

Amidst this 16-inch screen real estate, the keyboard deck intelligently incorporates well-spaced keys with perfect travel, flanked by speakers on each side. The backlit keyboard is comfortable to type on. Additionally, the large trackpad enhances user interaction, making the Spectre a sophisticated and feature-rich laptop. HP has managed to squeeze in ample connectivity ports too – a USB port on the left, HDMI and Thunderbolt port 4 with Type C on the right, 3.5mm audio jack on the left gem cut corner, and another Thunderbolt port 4 with Type C on the right gem cut. The fingerprint scanner key has been added on the extreme right of the function bar.

Adapting to the changing post-COVID work environment, HP has incorporated a 9MP webcam into its devices, equipped with low-light adjustment capabilities to optimize video calls and recordings. The integration of advanced AI light processing contributes to an enhanced overall visual experience. With the inclusion of a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), precise framing ensures improved user positioning within the frame. These features collectively make a notable impact on virtual meetings and conversation recordings, effectively addressing low-light challenges by brightening facial features. Additionally, user-friendly controls allow adjustments to the temperature for further customization.

Giving equal importance to audio quality, the device features two top-firing tweeters and two front-firing woofers, ensuring a well-balanced and immersive listening experience powered by Poly Studio audio, making it ideal for meetings. The sound output complements the 2.8K resolution OLED panel with IMAX Enhanced, transforming the device into a versatile tool suitable for both professional meetings and leisure activities like streaming movies or enjoying sports. The combination of captivating visual and audio features enhances the overall user experience.

Fueling the capabilities of this premium laptop is the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, paired with a substantial 32GB of RAM and an expansive 2TB storage capacity, guaranteeing noteworthy performance enhancements. From effortlessly managing routine tasks like documentation, presentations, and web browsing to providing a seamless video streaming experience, this machine excels even when confronted with resource-intensive activities such as gaming and audio/video editing. The combination of high-performance components ensures that the laptop delivers optimal speed and efficiency across a spectrum of tasks, catering to the diverse needs of users with demanding computing requirements. While the machine seamlessly accommodates creative work, for users whose usage heavily revolves around gaming, exploring HP’s Omen gaming range of laptops might be a wise investment to ensure an optimal gaming experience.

In addition to its formidable performance, the Spectre x360 16 sets itself apart by prioritizing AI enhancements designed for privacy and wellness. The standout feature, Walk Away Lock, takes center stage as it intelligently turns off the screen when you step away from the machine, reactivating upon your return. Going a step further, this innovative feature intuitively dims the screen when your gaze is averted and employs AI-based privacy alerts. These alerts promptly notify and discreetly blur the display when someone is in your proximity, offering enhanced security and privacy, particularly valuable when working on confidential documents or entering sensitive information like bank details.

With a focus on health and wellness, the laptop actively promotes breaks during prolonged screen sessions and issued alerts when I was sitting too close to the screen during video calls or even while working on Excel, safeguarding eyes from potential harm. Although these features are initially deactivated, I was able to effortlessly activate them with just a few clicks.

The overall experience is backed with battery life of approximately 10 hours under regular use – commendable for a 16-inch machine. The premium experience extends to the accessories too – the compact adapter featuring a beautifully braided cable is not just functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

HP is also environment conscious and has made significant strides in sustainability with the Spectre x360 16. The laptop incorporates eco-friendly materials, including 85% PIR metal + 5% PCR metal in the top cover and keyboard deck, and 50% PIR metal + 5% PCR metal in the bottom cover. This commitment results in a noteworthy reduction of over 3,000 tons of CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the device features keyboard keycaps made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, along with scissors crafted from recycled materials. The bezel and speaker enclosure are constructed using 45% PCR plastic and 5% ocean-bound plastic.

While all these may seem like individual elements, the cumulative impact of all the features contributes to an exceptional overall experience. The HP Spectre x360 16 stands out as a testament to thoughtful craftsmanship, a marriage of cutting-edge technology with an aesthetically pleasing and uniquely designed chassis makes this laptop not just a functional device but a visual and tactile delight for users seeking a premium and distinctive computing experience.

Price: Rs 1,79,000

Specs: 16-inch 2.8k OLED Display, Windows 11, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB Storage, 1 USB, 2 Thunderbolt 4 Type C ports, 1 HDMI port, headphone/microphone combo, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with camera shutter, 2.01 kg