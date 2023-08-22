Infinix GT 10 Pro Review: A Standout Midrange Contender with Cyber-Mecha Flair

The Infinix GT 10 Pro dares to stand out in a sea of similar-looking smartphones with its eye-catching Cyber-Mecha design. Inspired by cyberpunk sci-fi aesthetics, this phone boasts an LED indicator that adds a futuristic touch. But does this design prowess translate into a compelling smartphone experience? Let's dive into the details.

Design and Aesthetics

Infinix's Cyber-Mecha design language sets the GT 10 Pro apart. The LED indicator next to the camera adds a cool 3D effect, creating an illusion of elements behind a transparent plastic back. The design's inspiration from cyberpunk aesthetics is evident, and the white bars that light up during gaming, notifications, calls, and charging adds a dynamic flair. Despite the plastic build, the design manages to draw attention away from fingerprints and smudges.

The GT 10 Pro comes in two colour options - Mirage Silver and Cyber Black. Our review unit sported the former with subtle white and silver highlights.

Display

A vibrant 6.67-inch OLED panel graces the front of the GT 10 Pro, offering a Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display's high-frequency PWM for brightness control enhances eye comfort. Although lacking official HDR certifications, the panel handles HDR content well, and the inclusion of Widevine L1 ensures quality streaming experiences on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Performance and Battery Life

Driven by a 5,000 mAh battery, the GT 10 Pro performs okay in battery tests. It scored well in screen-on tests, providing dependable all-day battery life, although the standby draw was slightly higher than expected. Charging is a breeze, with the included 45W charger topping up the battery in just over an hour.

Software

Infinix's XOS 13 skin, known as Pure XOS, graces the Android 13 base. The manufacturer promises one major Android update and two years of security patches, well below the industry standard these days. The UI feels deeply customised but with very few pre-installed apps, many of which can be removed. The XOS 13 manages to run smoothly, offering customisation options through theming and always-on display features.

Gaming and Performance

Equipped with additional cooling hardware, including a vapour chamber, the GT 10 Pro's gaming performance is steady, though not exceptional. The Dimensity 8050 SoC handles gaming with consistent and predictable performance. However, the inability to run games at 120Hz limits its gaming credentials.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Camera

The GT 10 Pro's main 108MP camera impresses with its large sensor and wide aperture. It captures detailed shots in good lighting conditions, displaying a wide dynamic range and colour accuracy. While the AI mode boosts saturation, the 108MP mode sacrifices detail for higher noise levels. The absence of an ultrawide camera is notable, though the main camera excels in low light, producing usable photos.

The handset records high-quality 4K at 30fps footage with stabilisation, while the Ultra Steady mode offers excellent stabilisation at 1080p resolution.

Raw photo samples:

Conclusion

The Infinix GT 10 Pro emerges as a competitive midrange smartphone with standout design elements and strong performance for its price point. While it may not fully embrace its gaming aesthetics in terms of performance, it excels in other aspects. A solid OLED panel, fast charging, ample storage, and dependable camera performance make it an appealing choice. The Cyber-Mecha design adds a unique touch in an era of similar-looking smartphones. Infinix GT 10 Pro has been launched in a single storage variant in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Customers can get a Rs 2000 instant discount with ICICI and Kotak Bank cards.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India