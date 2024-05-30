Infinix GT 20 Pro review: A budget gaming beast... with a few quirks

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is aiming to shake things up in the budget gaming market. But, does it succeed, let's find out.

First Impressions: A Cyberpunk Dream Machine

Right off the bat, the GT 20 Pro screams "gamer." It's got this futuristic, almost cyberpunk aesthetic that's totally captivating. You've got this translucent back panel, which, let's be honest, is a bit of a fingerprint magnet, but hey, it adds to the futuristic vibe. Then there's the "Mecha Loop Lighting" – this cool semi-circular strip that lights up on the back, giving the phone a truly unique touch. You can even customise the colour and patterns of this lighting, which is a fun little touch that gamers will definitely appreciate. I opted for the Mecha Blue variant, and let me tell you, it's a head-turner.

The Display: A Smooth Ride, But Not Quite Top-Tier

Now, onto the screen. It's a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is absolutely glorious for gaming. Scrolling through menus and navigating apps feels silky smooth, and in games, the responsiveness is truly impressive. It's not the absolute best display in this price range – some competitors offer brighter screens with higher resolution – but it still delivers a vibrant, immersive experience.

Performance: Unleashing the Power of Dimensity

The GT 20 Pro is the first phone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset. This is a beast of a processor, capable of handling even the most demanding games with ease. I threw everything I could at it – BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt 9, Genshin Impact – and the phone barely broke a sweat. Multitasking is also a breeze, and even with several apps open, I didn't experience any lag.

Gaming Accessories: A Thoughtful Touch

Infinix is really going the extra mile with this phone by including a dedicated gaming kit. It's got a stylish case, a cooling fan, and even a little sleeve to keep your phone safe. The fan is a bit of a mixed bag. It does help to keep the phone cool, but I didn't notice a huge difference in performance. It's definitely a nice bonus, but it's not a game-changer (pun intended).

Infinix GT 20 Pro with GT Cooling Fan

The Cameras: A Bit of a Letdown

Now, let's talk about the elephant in the room – the camera. The primary 108MP sensor is actually pretty good for this price point. Photos have decent detail and accurate colours, and the videos are smooth thanks to OIS. However, the lack of an ultra-wide lens is a major bummer. I'd also say that the 2MP macro and depth sensors are pretty useless. They're just there to pad the spec sheet.

Battery Life: A Solid Performer, But Could Be Better

The 5000mAh battery provides good battery life, even with extended gaming sessions. The 45W fast charging is decent, but it's definitely not as fast as some competitors. For a gaming phone, I'd have liked to see something closer to 65W or even 100W.

Final Verdict: A Gamer's Dream With Some Compromises

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is a compelling offering for budget-minded gamers. It's got a cool design, a powerful chipset, and a smooth display. However, the lack of an ultra-wide lens and the slower charging speed are definite drawbacks. If you're looking for a phone that can handle demanding games and has a little bit of personality, the GT 20 Pro is worth considering.