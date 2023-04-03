Nothing Ear (2) Review: Second time's a charm?

The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are a significant step forward for the company, building on the Ear (1) des

ign and features launched in 2021. While the design is similar to its predecessor, the Ear (2) is more compact and continues to stand out in a sea of generic-looking earbuds. With Ear (2), the company is aiming to establish itself as a leading player in the premium earbuds market.

Nothing Ear (2) Design and Build

Nothing Ear (2) build quality

The design of Nothing Ear (2) is more compact than the Ear (1), but it still retains the unique aesthetic that sets Nothing earbuds apart from their competitors. The earbuds have a distinctive transparent design that allows you to see the internal components of the earbuds. The case is also transparent, which is a unique feature that makes it easy to see the earbuds inside. However, while the overall build is sturdy, there are some wobbliness issues with the review unit case while the lid is closed, which is something that Nothing could improve upon in future versions.

Nothing Ear (2) Sound Quality

The sound quality is significantly better than Ear (1)

One of the biggest improvements over the Ear (1) is the sound quality of the Ear (2). The Ear (1) sounded decent. However, it lacked volume and punch, and the bass was somewhat lacking. The Ear (2) has much better sound quality, with improved bass that delivers a more immersive listening experience. The sound is balanced and nuanced, and the Personal Sound Profile feature in the Nothing X app allows you to customize the sound to your preferences. The earbuds also support high-quality audio codecs, which definitely provide better sound quality than standard Bluetooth codecs.

Nothing Ear (2) Features

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with a range of features that make it a compelling option for anyone looking for premium earbuds. One of the most significant features is the dual connection feature that allows you to connect the earbuds to both a laptop and phone at the same time, and switch between the two with ease. This is a useful feature for anyone who needs to switch between devices frequently. The active noise cancellation feature is also a significant improvement over the Ear (1), although it's not the best in the segment. The earbuds have four levels of ANC to choose from, including an adaptive mode that adjusts according to ambient sound. The transparency mode is another useful feature that allows you to hear your surroundings without removing the earbuds, making it easier to have a conversation without taking off your earbuds.

Nothing Ear (2) Controls and Battery Life

The earbuds can be controlled by pinching the stem

The Ear (2) controls have changed compared to the previous generation. Instead of touch controls, you now need to pinch the stem to control playback, volume, and ANC. This takes some getting used to, but once you get the hang of it, it's an intuitive way to control the earbuds. The battery life of up to 34 hours with ANC off and up to 24 hours with ANC on is impressive, and the earbuds can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. The earbuds also support fast charging, with 10 minutes of charging providing up to 6 hours of playback.

Nothing Ear (2) Conclusion

The Nothing Ear (2) is an impressive addition to the premium earbuds market, with improved sound quality and features compared to its predecessor, the Ear (1). The unique transparent design and innovative features, such as dual connection and pinch controls, make it a compelling option for anyone looking for premium earbuds. While there are some wobbliness issues with the case, this is a minor quibble that doesn't detract from the overall quality of the product. Overall, the Ear (2) is a significant step forward for Nothing, and it's clear that the company has ambitious plans for the future.