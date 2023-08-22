Oppo Reno 10 Pro review: Scores high on style and photography

The premium and elegant design of the flagship counterpart, Reno 10 Pro +, has been carried over to the slightly more affordable Reno 10 Pro model. This version showcases a similar, pill-shaped, oval camera module and gracefully curved edges on the back panel. The right panel features the power button and volume controls, while the bottom houses the SIM tray, charging port, and speaker grill. And despite the glass rear panel, the device maintains a lightweight feel.

The Glossy Purple variant offers a rejuvenating look, and for those who aren't fond of this colour, there's an alternative Silvery Grey option. The smooth finish contributes to a slightly slippery grip, although using a protective case could potentially detract from its stunning aesthetics.

The front is dominated by a captivating 6.7-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness, reaching 950 nits, ensures decent visibility even when exposed to direct sunlight. The inclusion of ultra-thin bezels and elegantly curved edges enhances the viewing experience, creating an optimal environment for immersing oneself in movies and shows. I enjoyed streaming Lincon Lawyer and Demon Slayer on Netflix while reviewing this device. However, the sound output of the single-speaker setup did not complement the experience. I preferred plugging in the Pixel Buds for an immersive experience.

While featuring an oval camera module at the rear, the camera arrangement differs from that of its flagship counterpart. The Reno 10 Pro is equipped with a triple-rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP primary camera featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera affording 2X optical zoom capability. The Reno series has consistently stood out for its strong and remarkable photography capabilities, and the Reno 10 Pro is no exception. The images taken with the 50MP primary sensor exhibit sharpness and intricate details, complemented by true-to-life colour reproduction. The phone adeptly handles low-light photography, yielding results of reasonable quality. Particularly noteworthy are portrait shots, laudable for their precise edge detection and the option to adjust the depth of field both during the capture and post-processing stages. This feature functions effectively not only for humans but also for pets and objects.

Selfies captured by the front camera under well-lit conditions were satisfactory, yet indoor or low-light settings unveiled a slight lack of clarity. On the videography front, the Reno 10 Pro impresses by capturing videos with resolutions of up to 4K at a smooth frame rate of 30fps.

For Reno 10 Pro, the company has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is paired with 12GB of RAM. It’s a fairly decent configuration that can handle daily tasks such as browsing, social media, casual gaming and imaging with ease. But given the processor, it will not be wise to expect it to handle heavy graphic games and video editors. I am not a big fan of custom UIs (always been a Stock Android fan) but the Color OS wasn’t a letdown. Apps are neatly placed in the app drawer, instead of occupying multiple home screens. However, other than Google apps and services, there are quite a few apps preinstalled, of which I was able to get rid of most of them. I used this review unit as my secondary device, which is constantly fetching emails across two accounts during the day, being extensively used for recording audio files for my meetings, imaging and obviously streaming content. With all this usage, the 4600mAh battery easily managed to last me a day. It is accompanied by an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that can fully charge the phone’s battery in just 30 minutes.

If style and photography are on your mind, the Reno 10 Pro for Rs 39,999 is a fairly decent buy. But if you are looking for a complete package, you might want to check out OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus 11R before finalizing your decision.

Specs: 6.7-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 50MP + 8MP + 32MP camera, ColorOS, 4600mAh battery, 80W fast charging

Price: Rs 39,999