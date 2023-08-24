Realme 11x 5G review: A stylish budget contender

Realme's latest additions to the 11 Series 5G, the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G bring budget-friendly options to the market. The Realme 11x 5G, which I had the chance to review, stands out with its eye-catching design and competitive specifications. With features like the Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, a 5000mAh battery, and a 64MP camera, the phone seems promising on paper. But how does it perform in real-world scenarios? Read on for a deep dive into the Realme 11x 5G.

Starting with the design, the Realme 11x 5G comes in two shades, Purple Dawn and Midnight Black. I received the Purple Dawn variant for review, and its back panel immediately caught my attention. Realme has successfully introduced a stylish and premium Purple colour variant that shimmers in a purple-blue shade under sunlight, forming an elegant S-shaped pattern. This unique touch resonates well with those who appreciate distinct aesthetics. However, if you prefer a more understated look, the Midnight Black variant is also available.

The phone's back panel is made of glossy plastic, giving it a shimmering effect, while the sides maintain a metallic appearance without any curves. The circular camera module at the top accommodates 2 lenses and an LED flash, slightly protruding from the surface. While visually appealing, the glossy back tends to attract smudges and fingerprints, which might be a minor inconvenience.

In terms of functionality, the Realme 11x 5G sports a power button and volume rockers on the right edge, with a SIM tray on the left. The bottom edge features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a single mono speaker. The phone's slim 7.89mm profile and 190-gram weight make it comfortable to hold for extended periods. Build quality is decent, offering a reassuring feel in hand.

The front boasts a sizable IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The display's bezels are noticeable, with the chin having slightly thicker borders than the other sides. The 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel provides decent visuals, offering crisp and accurate images. While lacking the deep blacks of an AMOLED screen, it compensates with decent colour reproduction and viewing angles.

The Realme 11x 5G boasts an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which adjusts between 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, 48Hz, and 45Hz depending on the context. This dynamic refresh rate enhances the user experience during tasks such as gaming and reading, accompanied by a 240Hz touch sampling rate. However, the display's peak brightness of 550 nits might leave it slightly wanting under direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the Realme 11x 5G houses the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, built on a 6nm TSMC process with an 8-core 64-bit architectural design. The chipset delivers smooth performance across tasks, from gaming to video editing and multitasking. The smartphone handles multitasking with ease, allowing over 20 apps to run simultaneously in the background. Apps launch quickly, and gaming experiences are about okay for the price point, although heavy games like Call Of Duty: Mobile or BGMI Mobile are best played with medium graphics settings to manage thermal throttling.

Software-wise, the Realme 11x 5G runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The interface is user-friendly and supports customisation for a personalised experience. However, the presence of pre-installed bloatware is noticeable, with apps like Moj, Linkedin, and games adding to the clutter. Most of the apps can be removed if not needed, but their initial inclusion might deter some users and most of them tend to spam the notifications.

The camera setup on the Realme 11x 5G includes a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens. The primary camera excels in capturing detailed shots with accurate colours and a good dynamic range in daylight conditions. Indoor photography also yields decent results with natural colours and balanced tones. The 2x in-sensor zoom adds a unique touch, providing telephoto-like photos without an actual telephoto sensor. Selfies from the 8MP front camera appear natural, and suitable for sharing on social media. Check out the raw camera samples from Realme 11x 5G at the end of the review.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery, offering impressive endurance for a day of mixed usage. The included 33W SuperVOOC adapter charges the battery from 0 to 100% in about 75 minutes, making it a reasonable charging speed.

In conclusion, the Realme 11x 5G presents a budget-friendly option with notable features. Its striking design, Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, and 64MP camera stand out. However, it's essential to note the absence of an AMOLED display, the inclusion of bloatware, and the 33W charging capability. Nonetheless, the Realme 11x 5G's unique design, good camera performance, and competitive pricing make it a worthwhile contender in the budget smartphone segment.

The Realme 11X 5G will be available from August 30 with a starting price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Flipkart is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 if you have an SBI or HDFC credit card.