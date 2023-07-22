Realme Narzo 60 5G review: Budget smartphone with mid-range aesthetic

The Realme Narzo 60 5G has arrived as the successor to the Narzo 50 5G, more than a year after its predecessor's release. With such a long gap, we anticipated significant upgrades similar to its pricier counterpart, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G. While the new phone introduces a fresh design inspired by the Realme 11 Pro series, not much has changed internally. Having spent some time with it, let's delve into it.

Starting with the design, the Realme Narzo 60 5G exhibits a notable improvement in quality. It no longer feels like a budget device, resembling more of a mid-range smartphone. The Mars Orange variant I received showcases a sleek, chiselled appearance with a fun orange hue, vegan leather back and shiny stainless steel side.

Upon holding it, it's challenging to identify this device as a budget offering until you power on the display. At that point, you'll notice a rather thick chin at the bottom, which somewhat detracts from its otherwise modern aesthetic.

Fortunately, the phone features a 6.43-inch SuperAMOLED full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design, avoiding the unsightly waterdrop-style notch. While the display has shrunk slightly from last year's model, it maintains the same resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that the new "diamond pixel arrangement" enhances the pixel density, resulting in sharper content.

The massive yet flattened circular camera bump on the Realme Narzo 60 5G houses two cameras, but only one is accessible to users. The primary camera boasts a 64-megapixel resolution, offering an upgrade over the previous model's 48-megapixel shooter. The second camera appears to be a monochrome sensor that aids in capturing depth data for portrait mode. Additionally, the selfie camera has been improved to a 16-megapixel shooter compared to last year's 8-megapixel camera.

Check out some of the unedited camera samples:

Under the hood, the phone has received an upgrade in the form of a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, which is relatively new compared to the Dimensity 810 used in the previous model. The phone handled games like BGMI and Asphalt 9 with relative ease with very little stutter or lag in standard settings.

Realme ships the Narzo 60 5G with Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. The phone comes preloaded with various third-party apps and some bloatware. Fortunately, the 5,000mAh battery from the previous model has been retained and still supports 33W fast charging. A 33W charger is also included in the package.

While it would have been nice to see features like stereo speakers on this year's Narzo series, the Narzo 60 5G primarily stands out for its redesigned appearance. The increase in price seems justified, considering the base variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage compared to last year's top-end model, which had 6GB of RAM. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Given the fierce competition in this segment, with offerings from iQoo, Vivo, and OnePlus at the forefront, it will be intriguing to see how the Narzo 60 5G fares.

