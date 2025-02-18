Samsung Galaxy S25+ review: The Pixel-Samsung hybrid we didn’t see coming

After spending some time with the Galaxy S25+, I can’t shake the feeling that this is the most Pixel-like Samsung phone yet. From Google Gemini AI integration to AI-powered tools like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, Samsung seems more interested in software smarts than hardware upgrades this year.

And honestly? It works.

Yes, the hardware is basically unchanged, but One UI 7 feels incredibly polished, and the AI features - while not revolutionary - are more useful than gimmicky. Here’s what stands out so far.

Design & Display: Navy Is the Color to Get

Samsung’s design language hasn’t evolved much, but the Navy colourway is stunning. It has a deep blue shimmer that changes depending on the lighting, much like the green Galaxy S22 did. The frosted glass back feels premium, though the overall look is still understated compared to bolder Android flagships like the OnePlus 13.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display remains beautifully sharp and fluid, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. But it’s the same screen as last year, which is a little disappointing.

One UI 7: Samsung’s Best Software Yet

One UI 7 is smoother than ever. It’s visually refined, animations feel effortless, and Samsung has finally embraced vertical scrolling in the app drawer - no more needing Good Lock tweaks.

Samsung also reworked the Quick Panel, stacked notifications, and added new multitasking gestures, making the UI more efficient. Everything just flows better.

AI Features: More Than Just Buzzwords

Samsung’s AI tools actually improve day-to-day use:

• AI Select is basically Circle to Search without Google - it lets you extract content from your screen to edit, translate, or share.

• Audio Eraser removes specific background noises from videos, similar to Google’s Magic Eraser. It works well, but the results can sound a bit artificial.

• Now Bar is like a bottom-mounted Dynamic Island, offering quick access to live updates (music controls, sports scores, navigation). It’s neat but limited at launch.

• Now Brief aims to give personalized updates throughout the day, but it feels underdeveloped so far.

Samsung clearly wants to compete with the Pixel’s AI chops, and while not everything is fully baked, the potential is there.

Performance & Battery: Fast, Efficient, and Lasts Long

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy makes the S25+ incredibly fast, even when using AI-heavy features or jumping between apps.

Battery life? It’s excellent. The S25+ lasts well over a day, and early tests suggest it beats the S24+ by a few hours. Qi2 wireless charging is here, but you’ll need a MagSafe-compatible case to take advantage of it.

What’s Missing?

For all the software polish, the camera hardware is unchanged. The 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP 3x telephoto sensors are the same as last year, though AI-driven image processing has improved night shots and digital zoom.

Samsung also ditched the swipe gesture to summon the assistant, and I still don’t love using the power button for Gemini AI.

Verdict: A Smart Upgrade

Priced at ₹99,999 (512GB/12GB variant), the Galaxy S25+ feels like a souped-up Pixel, with buttery smooth software and genuinely useful AI tools. But if you already have the S24+, there’s not enough here to justify upgrading.