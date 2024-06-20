Sony ULT Field 7 Review: A combination of style and substance

Many party speakers prioritise sheer sound power, often neglecting aesthetics in favour of functional, albeit uninspired designs dominated by plastic and LEDs. Breaking away from this trend is the Sony ULT Field 7, with a refreshing departure from the mundane. Its sleek, eye-catching design sets it apart. It boasts a unique cylindrical shape with carry handles with passive radiators dished on each side. Living up to the name, this party speaker is encased in rugged mesh material, making it perfect for beach parties for it can withstand both dust and water. Displaying the top-tier craftsmanship are the large buttons for volume, Bluetooth, ULT button, along with Sony logo at the top, which looks nice and are convenient to access. There is also a closed rear compartment hiding all the other connectivity options and controls including a power port, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm aux input, and a quarter-inch mic/guitar input to name a few. The box doesn't include cables for mic or guitar. Above the inputs are controls for light (LEDs), a battery, a key control switch to adjust pitch, and an echo button.





The ULT Field 7 isn’t the flagship party speaker from the Sony stable, but it doesn’t feel as if the company has held back on bass. The speaker works with dual tweeters and passive radiators. It produces a robust, immersive sound that fills any space with remarkable clarity and depth. It is designed for bass-heavy music but it does not mean it compromises on vocals or lows. I played many old Hollywood songs from the 90s and also Bollywood and Punjabi songs to test the waters, and the speaker simply rocked, not just the room but the whole floor. Using the ULT button, I was able to toggle between ULT 1, ULT 2 which boosted bass considerably.



I played some of my favourite soundtracks including Duaa by Arijit Singh and many tracks by AR Rahman, and the vocals were pronounced with balanced mids. When listening to orchestral tracks, the low frequencies were particularly strong on the ULT Field 7. I could distinctly hear each instrument in the Einaudi Experience, which gave me goosebumps. The speaker truly brought out the essence of Ranvijay’s Entry Medley.



It’s not just a party speaker; it also serves as an excellent companion for your TV if you’re not looking to invest in home theatres or soundbars. I connected the speaker to my TV to stream titles like Godzilla Minus One and One Punch Man. The vocals were clear, and the bass was impressive. While I used Bluetooth for the connection, there was a slight millisecond lag in lip sync. However, using an aux connection should resolve this issue.

This party speaker provided 5 hours of continuous music playback at 70 per cent volume (which was quite loud) with the LEDs on. When watching movies on TV with the LEDs off, it lasted over 6 hours. For extended movie nights, I found it convenient to keep it plugged in. It takes about 5 hours to fully charge the speaker, but even a quick 10-minute charge provides enough juice to last a couple of hours at medium volume.

With the ULT Field 7, Sony has seamlessly combined style and substance, making it an ideal centerpiece for your next party.

Price: Rs 49,990