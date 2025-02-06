uBreathe Life air purifier review: A fresh take on clean air

Air purifiers are often seen as functional but uninspiring devices, designed to clean the air without much thought to aesthetics or innovation. The uBreathe Life Air Purifier, created in collaboration with Ugaoo, takes a different approach by combining traditional air purification technology with a natural element - a live plant. At ₹14,999, it’s an intriguing mix of science and sustainability, offering a refreshing alternative to the typical plastic-box air purifiers on the market.

Setting Up the uBreathe Life Air Purifier

Unboxing the uBreathe Life is straightforward. Inside the box, you get the purifier itself, filters, a power cord, and a user manual. Assembly is simple—attach the filters, plug in the device, and it’s ready to go. My review unit came with the filters pre-installed, but for those setting it up from scratch, the user manual provides clear, step-by-step instructions.

Performance and Filtration

What sets this purifier apart is its five-stage filtration system, which works to remove various pollutants from the air. It includes a bio-filter, pre-filter, carbon filter, HEPA filter, and a UV layer. Each of these plays a role in eliminating airborne contaminants, from dust and allergens to volatile organic compounds. The addition of a UV layer further enhances its ability to neutralise bacteria and viruses, making it a well-rounded system for improving indoor air quality.

After using it for a while, I noticed a tangible difference in air quality. The purifier effectively reduced dust levels and helped clear up minor respiratory discomfort. The combination of mechanical and natural filtration creates an environment that feels noticeably fresher, especially in a closed space.

Smart Features and Usability

The purifier connects to a companion app, available on both Android and iOS, allowing you to control it remotely via Bluetooth. The interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to adjust settings without needing to be near the device.

It offers three air suction modes, giving users control over how aggressively it filters the air. There’s also a silent mode, which minimises noise for nighttime use. Another small but thoughtful touch is the moody lighting at the base, which can be switched on or off depending on preference. Additionally, the UV filtration can be toggled, offering flexibility in how the purifier operates.

The Natural Element

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of the uBreathe Life Air Purifier is its integration of a live plant. This is more than just a decorative touch - the plant acts as an additional layer of filtration, working alongside the device’s mechanical systems to improve air quality. The idea of merging technology with nature is not only functional but also visually appealing, making the purifier feel more like a piece of home decor rather than just another appliance.

Final Verdict

The uBreathe Life Air Purifier is a refreshing change from the standard air purifier design, offering a combination of advanced filtration and natural purification. The five-stage filtration system ensures effective removal of pollutants, while the addition of a plant makes it unique in both function and form.

At ₹14,999, it is a solid option for those looking for an air purifier that does more than just clean the air. It blends innovation with aesthetics, making it an appealing choice for anyone who wants a healthier indoor environment without sacrificing style. If you’re looking for something beyond the usual, this purifier is worth considering.