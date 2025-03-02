scorecardresearch
UltraProlink Boost Unity 100 review: A powerful, compact GaN charging hub

Whether you’re charging a MacBook, iPhone, Surface, or Android flagship, this smart charger ensures seamless, optimised power distribution.

Boost Unity 100 6 USB Port 100W Desktop GaN Charging Station Boost Unity 100 6 USB Port 100W Desktop GaN Charging Station

If you’re tired of juggling multiple chargers for your laptop, phone, tablet, and other gadgets, the UltraProlink Boost Unity 100 is a game-changer. Featuring 100W PD-PPS GaN Fast III technology, this 6-port charging station delivers fast and efficient power while maintaining a compact, heat-efficient design. Whether you’re charging a MacBook, iPhone, Surface, or Android flagship, this smart charger ensures seamless, optimised power distribution.

With 4 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, the Boost Unity 100 can charge six devices at once without compromising on power.

Key power allocations include:

    •    USB-C1: Up to 100W (ideal for laptops)
    •    USB-C2/C3/C4: Up to 20W each
    •    USB-A1/A2: Up to 18W each
    •    When all ports are active, USB-C1 delivers 65W, ensuring your laptop gets the necessary power while smaller devices charge without any drop in performance.

The Boost Unity 100 prioritises safe charging with built-in overheat, overcharge, and short-circuit protection. You can confidently leave your devices plugged in without worrying about potential risks.

Supporting Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) standards, this charger is designed to power MacBooks (M3, M2, M1), iPads, iPhones (16//15/14/13 series), Microsoft Surface, Dell, HP, ASUS laptops, Samsung Galaxy S25/S24/S23, Pixel 9/8, and more. It also works with gaming devices, AirPods, DSLR cameras, power banks, and beyond.

Priced at Rs 4,559, the UltraProlink Boost Unity 100 is an essential desktop charger for anyone who needs fast, efficient, and safe multi-device charging. Its compact design, smart power management, and universal compatibility make it a standout choice in the GaN charger market.

Published on: Mar 02, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
