After TCS Nashik row, Infosys flags ‘zero tolerance’ as Pune harassment claims surface online

In the wake of the alleged sexual assault and conversion case involving Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, workplace safety in India’s IT sector has come under fresh scrutiny, with Infosys reiterating its “zero-tolerance” stance after harassment allegations surfaced at its Pune BPM unit and drew political attention.

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The issue gathered momentum on social media platform X, where posts tagging Maharashtra leaders flagged alleged incidents at the Pune facility. One such post drew a response from Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane, who said the matter had been “noted”.

‘Zero tolerance’, says Infosys

In a statement to Business Today, Infosys said it was aware of the allegations circulating online and emphasised its internal safeguards.

“Infosys is aware of some social media posts claiming that women employees at Infosys BPM in Pune are facing harassment. Infosys maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination and is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, positive, and respectful workplace in all jurisdictions in which it operates,” the company said.

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“The company has well-established policies and robust mechanisms in place to address any concerns, in line with applicable laws. Any issue that is reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee, as per our robust processes,” it added.

Highlighting internal reporting systems, the company said, “In addition, there are proactive multi-channel preventive programs including ‘speak-up’ culture that encourages employees to report any concerns.”

Infosys further said it remains “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and workplace conduct, aligned with its Code of Conduct.”

The allegations come against the backdrop of the TCS Nashik case, where employees accused colleagues of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.

A Special Investigation team has been set up to investigate complaints filed by eight women employees, who have alleged mental and sexual harassment between February 2022 and March 2026, along with alleged inaction by the human resources department.

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Police officials said the allegations include one accused of maintaining a physical relationship with a colleague on the “false promise of marriage”, while others are accused of inappropriate touching and making derogatory remarks about the victims’ personal lives.