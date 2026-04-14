TCS Nashik cases: 9 FIRs filed, HR official among arrested; SIT probes POSH lapses

A widening investigation into alleged sexual harassment and coercion at Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Nashik unit has led to nine FIRs and multiple arrests, including a senior HR official who was part of the company’s Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

The arrested official, an Assistant General Manager (AGM), has been remanded to police custody till April 15 by a Nashik court. She is accused of abetting sexual harassment by allegedly ignoring repeated complaints made by a woman employee against two colleagues, a report in the Times of India noted. The 51-year-old was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from her Pune residence on April 10.

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The case

The case forms part of a broader probe involving complaints filed by eight women employees, with allegations spanning from July 2022 to March 2026. The charges range from inappropriate touching, stalking and obscene remarks to more serious accusations of sexual exploitation, coercion, and even religious pressure. One complainant has also alleged exploitation on the pretext of marriage.

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Police have arrested several individuals, including Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Ashwini Chaunani, Shafi Sheikh and Aasif Ansari, while one accused, Nida Khan, remains absconding. The first FIR was registered on March 26 at Devlali Camp police station, followed by additional cases at Mumbai Naka police station.

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Investigators are examining extensive digital and physical evidence, including internal emails, chats, call detail records, and CCTV footage, to determine whether complaints were ignored, suppressed, or mishandled. Public prosecutor Kiran Bendbhar told the court that a senior manager had repeatedly emailed the AGM regarding complaints against two accused employees. The SIT has recovered these emails, along with 78 additional emails and chat records, which are now under detailed examination.

According to the SIT’s remand report, despite being informed of the allegations, the AGM allegedly failed to act and even discouraged the complainant from pursuing the matter. Call records reviewed by investigators also indicate multiple conversations between the AGM and the accused employees, raising further questions about the handling of complaints.

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The role of the HR department has come under sharp scrutiny, particularly given the official’s position within the POSH Internal Committee, which is mandated to address workplace harassment complaints. Authorities are also examining bank records to identify any possible financial links related to the case.

TCS response

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated “with the utmost seriousness,” calling the allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing.” He added that a detailed internal probe is underway under the leadership of TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian to establish accountability, with strict action promised against those found guilty.

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TCS has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on harassment and confirmed that all accused employees have been suspended pending investigation. The company has also issued an internal communication urging employees to report any similar incidents.

Meanwhile, employee union NITES has called for a comprehensive audit of POSH compliance at TCS and across the IT sector, flagging concerns over the effectiveness of grievance redressal systems. The SIT continues its probe, with further arrests not ruled out.