Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio offer prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar benefit around Rs 600, which is better

Compared to last year, the three private telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vodafone idea or Vi have gotten more expensive owing to the tariff hikes and have also reduced streaming benefits that came with its prepaid recharge plans. Even after the introduction of the new prepaid plans, the three telcos altered prepaid plans of streaming benefits, which is now dominated by Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit. Even though all the three plans have marginal price differences, their benefits differ, at least slightly. Separately, Disney+Hotstar Mobile streaming service is priced at Rs 499 per year. The three telcos also offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 666.

Airtel Rs 599 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 601 vs Jio Rs 601 prepaid plans:

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan: Airtel's Rs 599 prepaid plan gives a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit and has a validity of 28 days. If recharged through the app, this plan comes at a Rs 50 discount offer for Rs 549. This plan comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It gives 3GB daily data along with unlimited calls and has a validity of 28 days.

When the discount coupon is applied the plan comes down to Rs 549. Airtel is separately giving a Rs 549 prepaid plan that gives access to 2GB daily data and has a validity of 56 days. This plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to 4GB data coupons.

Jio Rs 601 prepaid plan: Jio's Rs 601 prepaid plan gives 3GB daily data for 28 days and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan also gives access to 6GB additional data. It gives access to Jio apps and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 prepaid plan: The Rs 601 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea or Vi gives 3GB daily data along with access to Disney+ Hotstar with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 28 days validity for Rs 601 with access to additional 16GB data. The plan gives access to additional benefits including Binge all night, Weekend Data Rollover benefit and Vi movies and TV.

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel vs Jio Rs 666 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 666 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It also comes along with access to Vi movies and TV for 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Binge All Night Benefits, Weekend Data Rollover benefits and Data Delights offer.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan: Airtel has now introduced a similar prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music.



Jio Rs 666 prepaid plan: Jio gives a Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 84 days.