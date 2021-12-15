Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi top-tier postpaid plans with unlimited data and add-on connections, check details

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently hiked their prepaid plans up to 25 per cent. Shortly after the development, some analysts have speculated that the telcos might also increase the tariffs in their postpaid plans. Postpaid users form 5 per cent of Bharti's subscribers and 16 per cent of its India mobile revenues. Reports have highlighted that there is more customer stickiness in the postpaid segment with less focus on pricing and more on the services and purchasing decision which does not lead to a churn, unlike the prepaid segment. However, there has been no word from the telcos about the hike.

Currently, Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea offer postpaid plans priced at Rs 999. If users are looking for postpaid plans with family connections, they can opt for plans priced at Rs 999 or below while if data is the user's priority, he or she can go for postpaid plans beyond Rs 999.



Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi Rs 999 postpaid plans

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with 150GB data per month with data rollover up to 200GB. The plan gives a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile along with a subscription to Airtel XStream. The plan allows 4 family add-on connections -- 3 regular plus one add-on connection. Jio Rs 999 postpaid plan offers 200GB of data with unlimited calls and SMS. Users subscribing to this plan can get three additional family SIM cards with this plan. The plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan's validity depends on the billing cycle. The plan also requires an additional Rs 99 for a Prime subscription.

Vi's Rs 999 postpaid plan is a family plan and offers 5 connections, 1 primary, and 4 add-on connections. The plan also offers unlimited calls with 100 SMS per day. The secondary user from this plan gets 30GB data with unlimited calls and SMS with 50GB data rollover and 100 SMS per month. Streaming benefits of this plan include 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium and a subscription to Vi movies and TV. For users who cannot access this plan can opt for a Rs 1099 postpaid plan that gives unlimited data and subscription to Netflix but for a single connection. BSNL Rs 999 postpaid plan gives 75GB data with data rollover up to 225GB. It has access to 3 family connections, with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for each family connection separately.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi premium postpaid plans:

Airtel Rs 1599 postpaid plan: This is the most expensive postpaid plan from Airtel offers benefits like unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day and 500GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB. Users will be charged at 2paise per MB after the consumption of the allocated 500GB. Lastly, you have a Rs 1599 plan that offers 150GB data benefit along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, Amazon Prime subscription, Wynk music access, Airtel TV, handset protection and three free add-on connections with unlimited calls. The plan gives access to one regular plan and one add-on plan.

Jio Rs 1499 postpaid plan: The plan gives 300GB data after which the telco charges Rs 10 per GB. It gives 500GB rollover data with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, subscription of DIsney+ Hotstar Mobile and Jio apps. The plan also gives unlimited calls. This is an individual plan and family connections with no add-on family connections.

BSNL Rs 1525 postpaid plan: This plan gives unlimited speed without any restriction, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls but no add-on family connections.

Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan: The Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan is a flagship postpaid plan from Vi that gives unlimited data and 100SMS per month along with access to one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The plan also gives access to a year of Netflix, 1-year membership to Amazon Prime, and access to Disney+ Hotstar and VIP access to Vi movies and TV. It also gives access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, 4 times a year. Vi also has three top-tier family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1299, Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. The Rs 1299 plan gives 300GB data and five connections. It gives access to Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The Rs 1699 and Rs 2299 plans are REDX plans and give unlimited data with 3 and 5 connections respectively. The plans also give access to Prime Video, Netflix, and Vi movies and TV.



