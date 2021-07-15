Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: New launches, deals on smartphones and everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is all set to kick off on July 26. The Prime Day sale is the most awaited moment for online buyers as Amazon offers scores of deals on gadgets and other electronic items during the sale. The two-day sale is exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. This basically means that if you are not a Prime subscriber, you will not get access to the sale. However, this does not mean that you cannot get the subscription before the sale starts, you can get it a day before the sale and still have access to all the exclusive deals.

Amazon is offering deals and discounts on categories including Amazon Echo devices, Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture and more. Along with the deals, Amazon will also provide bank offers to selected bank account holders. So if you are an HDFC card user, you can get an instant discount of 10 per cent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions. To further sweeten the deal, you can exchange your old phone for the new one.

Amazon has teased the list of smartphones that will be available with discounts and deals during Amazon Prime Day. Amazon will be offering up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories. The deals would primarily be applicable to smartphones brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and others.

Amazon will offer discounts on Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10, Mi 11X 5G Mi 10i 5G and more.

Not just Xiaomi phones, you can get juicy deals on the iPhones as well. iPhone 11 is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 with bank offers during the sale. Amazon is also expected to offer deals on the newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung phones including Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M5, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M12 will also get discounted during the sale. OnePlus fans will get deals and discounts on the newly-launched OnePlus models including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and other models.

New launches on Amazon Prime Day

Apart from offering deals on existing smartphones, new devices will also be launched during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Smartphones including OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Samsung Galaxy M21 are all scheduled to be launched a couple of days before Amazon Prime Day. The phones would most likely be available for purchase during the Prime Day sale.