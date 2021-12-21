Apple may launch 4nm M2 chip for Macs in second half of 2022, M2 Pro in 2023

Apple has enjoyed astounding feedback on its Silicon chipsets till now. All Apple products powered by these, be it the MacBook or the iMac, have seen a substantial performance boost with the use of these processors. Naturally, anticipation for the next round of Apple's Silicon SoCs is high and, thankfully, we may now have a timeline for their launch.

The launch timeline has been speculated in a new report by Chinese publication Commercial Times. As seen by 9to5Mac, the report mentions that Apple will debut its next-generation of Apple Silicon on Macs that launch in 2022.

The report provides some specific details on this timeline too. It states that Apple may come out with its M2 chip sometime in the second half of 2022. In addition, the tech major is also likely to debut a step-up variant in the year that will follow. Rumours suggest that these chips will be called M2 Pro or M2 Max, and will be out on the market by the first half of 2023.

Apple may already be working on these though. As per the report, the Silicon chipsets currently go by the codenames of "Staten" and "Rhodes" respectively. These will be manufactured using TSMC's 4-nanometer fabrication process, a step-up to the 5-nanometer process used for the current Apple chipsets. This means that we can expect higher efficiency from the chipsets, which will also result in better performance on Apple computers.

The predicted launch timeline slightly overshoots what Apple committed at the time of first moving away from the use of Intel chipsets on its computers. At the time, the tech major had hinted that it will complete the transition to Apple Silicon chips on its Mac lineup within the next two years. Considering that the statement came out at the launch of the first round of M1 Macs in October 2020, Apple may not be on time for this transition by 2022 end, since the new report suggests a 2023 launch date for the M2 Pro/ M2 Max.

Though there are a few models to upgrade now. The Intel-powered Macs currently on Apple's lineup are the top-end Mac mini, 27-inch iMac, and the Mac Pro. There is a chance that Apple will update these with the M2 chip itself. If that happens, Apple will be delivering on its promise of all Apple Silicon powered products in its lineup. The M2X/ M2 Pro chip will then only serve as an upgrade to Apple products in the following year.