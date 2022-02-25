Apple to offer Face ID repairs without replacing the entire iPhone

iPhone users will soon be able to get Face ID repaired without needing to replace the device itself. This facility will be available through Apple stores and Apple Authorized service providers. Macrumors reports that iPhones Xs and the iPhones launched later will benefit from this service. The report added that Apple authorised service stores will soon start receiving a True Depth service part including the Face ID components and the front camera modules. Hence, technicians will have the feasibility of replacing the Face ID system on the iPhones rather than replacing it.

The information was revealed by an internal memo obtained by Macrumors from a reliable source. As per the memo, Apple aims to reduce the company's carbon footprint by decreasing the number of whole unit replacements. At the moment, there's no information about the replacement costs. But it is likely that the same-unit Face ID repairs will be cheaper than the whole unit replacement.

If you remember, the Face ID tech was first introduced on iPhone X back in 2017. But unfortunately, the device may not get this newly reported Face ID replacement facility. As described in the memo, the Face ID replacement will be available on iPhone XS and newer iPhones.

An Apple Service Toolkit diagnostic tool will help determine when to perform a same-unit Face ID repair instead of a whole-unit replacement or an "iPhone Rear System '' repair. There's no certainty about the rollout of the program yet. But we have learned that the technicians will receive training and documentation at a later date.

A few months back, Apple unveiled the self-repair service. Through this service, Apple will provide instructions to the user to help fix their device at home while selling parts and tools needed for the operation. Apple says that consumers will receive recycling credit if they return the used parts after fixing their devices.