Apple will soon let your family and friends access your iCloud data after you die

While our gadgets are the most convenient way to go about our chores, they also become our secret trove where we, over time, keep storing our personal data, photos, and a lot more. The cloud service has it all, but what happens when you die? On an iPhone, the only way to access someone's iCloud is by unlocking using the passcode. Apple is planning on solving this inconvenience now. It will soon allow you, when you are alive, to set up Legacy Contacts, who will have access to your iCloud data after your demise.

Apple has piloted the Digital Legacy programme for all iCloud users with the new iOS 15.2 beta. It was announced back at WWDC but its public rollout will begin in the coming days as and when Apple starts pushing the stable version of iOS 15.2. You can assign as many as five contacts as Legacy Contacts and these people will gain access to your iCloud account and will be able to see or edit your photos, documents, and even iCloud purchases. This is important for people who want to covet memorabilia, even though it is in digital format.

Setting up Legacy Contacts may be easy, but using the feature would require verification. People who are the deceased person's Legacy Contacts will have to show proof of death, meaning a death certificate of the iCloud account owner. They will also need an access key, which they are supposed to receive from the iCloud account owner before their death. This process is much simpler than what Apple requires right now, which includes a court order, with no guarantee data will be handed over.

While Apple's new Digital Legacy programme will give relief to family and friends of the owner as they would get access to things they would want to remember the deceased by, it goes a bit against the user's privacy. Apple has prided itself in being at the frontier of the privacy crusade, telling people that the iPhone is the most secure device in the world. That may be true to some extent, which is why most people prefer it.

With Digital Legacy, Apple joins Google and Facebook in maintaining the right of survivorship on their platforms. Both Google and Facebook allow their users to set up a few contacts that will be able to access data post-demise. Apple's feature, however, is still in beta at the moment, so the information is limited. But as soon as the feature comes out to everyone, we hope to find out more about how Digital Legacy works and its requirements.