Apple’s upcoming smart glasses to offer multiple designs: All details

Apple is reported to launch its first-ever smart glasses by the end of 2026, with general availability expected for next year. As it prepares for launch, Apple is testing four designs and styles for the smart glasses, as per a Bloomberg report. It is expected that the tech giant will launch all these designs, or at least some of them.

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The different styles of smart glasses are reported to include a large rectangular frame, a slimmer rectangular frame, which is expected to look like the ones worn by CEO Tim Cook, a larger oval or round frame, and a smaller oval or round frame. Apple is also experimenting with Black, Ocean blue, and Light brown colours.

In addition, Apple may use high-quality materials like acetate, making the smart glasses look more durable and premium. It is also working on a unique camera design, including oval-shaped lenses placed vertically and lights around the camera area.

Therefore, the design may look different from rival smart glasses, which usually have round cameras. Apple is also reported to design the smart glasses in-house, rather than relying on partners.

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Apple’s anticipated smart glasses are expected to look and function similarly to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. However, it may not consist of a screen, so users will not be able to see visuals like AR overlays. However, it is expected to take photos and videos, answer phone calls, play music, and allow users to interact with Apple’s voice assistant Siri.

While Apple’s plan for smart glasses looks ambitious, it raises concerns about its earlier plans to build a wide range of AR/VR devices, considering Apple Vision Pro did not perform well in the market as it was expected. Therefore, smart glasses could be viewed as a 'Plan B' to save Apple’s wearable division.