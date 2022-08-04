Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 launched in India, price starts at Rs 49,990

Asus has launched a series of laptops in India. The company has launched the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip and the Vivobook 15 touch. Asus's latest line-up of laptops has a touchscreen display. The company also claims the laptops also offer great battery life and that they are a great combination of comfort and power. The new additions to the Zenbook, Vivobook series, will cater to the youth and working professionals. The laptops with great set of specifications, will let users multi-task seamlessly.

Talking about the new lineup, Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, "Balancing elegance and versatility, today we introduced an interesting line up of laptops in India with the Zenbook and Vivobook range as part of our aim to innovate and better serve our consumers across price segments. With our expanded line-up, we hope to provide a seamless computing experience to our customers. The new range has been enhanced with the best in class up-to-date features curated specifically for young working professionals."

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15: Price and availability

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 is priced at Rs 99,990 and available in offline and online stores.. While the Vivobook S 14 Flip comes in two variants, the AMD variant is priced at Rs 66,990, whereas the Intel Core i5 variant is priced at Rs 74,990. Apart from the premium models, Asus has also launched a laptop under Rs 50,000. The Asus Vivobook 15 starts at Rs 49,990. The laptop comes with touchscreen abilities. The laptops will be available onwards and will be available online and offline, including the official Asus stores.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15: Specifications

The Zenbook 14 Flip is the most premium device in the entire line. The Zenbook 14 Flip features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop features a touchscreen display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and offers 550 nits of brightness.

The display features slim 2.9mm bezels on the side and offers a screen to body ratio of 88 per cent. The laptop also includes support for stylus. The Zenbook 14 Flip comes in two variants; one is an Intel core i5 and the other is the core i7 variant. The laptop comes with a 512GB storage option along with 16GB of RAM.

The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip also comes in two configurations, such as the AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with the Intel core i5. It features a 14-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1900x1200 pixels. The laptop also comes in different storage configurations, including the 8GB and 16GB variants.

The Asus Vivobook 15 is the cheapest in the line-up. The laptop features a 15-inch display. It is also offered in two different configurations, including the Core i5 and the Core i3.

