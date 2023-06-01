 Ather launches new affordable model 450S amid FAME-II subsidy cut

Bangalore-based Ather Energy on Thursday announced a new addition to their existing EV two-wheeler lineup, months after discontinuing an affordable variant earlier this year. The company also revised the prices of its other models as the FAME-II subsidy cut gets implemented.

The new model, Ather 450S will be powered by a 3-kWh battery pack and is expected to have an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/h, the company said in a statement. This model is a comparatively affordable offering after the discontinuance of Ather 450 Plus in April this year. With a starting price of Rs 1,29,999, this model is targeted at commuters who look for 125-cc performance ICE () scooter.

The 450S will be our new entry-level variant for those looking to enter the electric segment but are seeking the quality and assurance that Ather scooters provide, said Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy.

The company will accept bookings for the newly launched scooter from July. The launch comes on the same day when the two-wheeler EV industry is absorbing a cut in government-provided FAME-II subsidy. The impact of the revision of subsidy is expected to take a hit on sales of the companies as it now gets expensive to buy an EV scooter.

At Ather, the top variant, Ather 450X which is available with and without the Pro Pack will now get expensive by about Rs 32,000.

Ather 450X without the Pro Pack will now retail at Rs 1,45 lakh (in Bangalore) from Rs 1,15 lakh and along with the Pro Pack, it would cost Rs 1.65 lakh, up from 1.45 lakh.

"We have tried to contain the prices as much as possible in the interest of our customers and have registered the lowest price hike in the industry post the FAME II subsidy reduction. The enormous price absorption, coupled with offering 700W home fast charger and Ather Grid access up to 3 kW, adds value to the customers paying an incremental price post the subsidy revision” said Ravneet S. Phokela - Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

Ather 450X' Ex-showroom prices inclusive of FAME II & State Subsidy

Market 450X 450X with Pro Pack* Pune 145,078 165,593 Mumbai 148,672 169,187 Bangalore 144,921 165,435 Delhi 128,365 148,880 Hyderabad 146,560 167,075 Chennai 146,665 167,180 Ahmedabad 126,770 147,285 Kochi 146,980 167,495

The launch of a new and affordable variant also comes at a time when its biggest rival in the country, Ola Electric is all set to deliver its newly launched affordable variant Ola S1 Air. The scooter comes with 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh battery options, at price points ranging from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh.