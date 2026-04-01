Blinkit brings quick commerce inside Mumbai airport with ‘walker’-based deliveries

Quick commerce platform Blinkit has expanded its footprint to airports, launching its services at Terminal 2 (domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in partnership with Adani Airports.

Announcing the rollout in a post on X, CEO Albinder Dhindsa said, “Today we’re launching Blinkit inside the Mumbai Airport! Specifically Terminal 2 (Domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.”

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The move marks Blinkit’s entry into high-footfall transit hubs, as the company looks to capture last-minute purchase demand from travellers.

Dhindsa added that passengers will be able to order from a curated catalogue of essentials and convenience items directly through the app. “Through our partnership with Adani Airports, travellers can now order from a selection of 2500+ products like phone chargers, books, gifts and more on the Blinkit app. Orders will be delivered within the terminal by our dedicated team of walkers,” he said.

Today we’re launching Blinkit inside the Mumbai Airport!



Specifically Terminal 2 (Domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.



Through our partnership with Adani Airports, travellers can now order from a selection of 2500+ products like phone… pic.twitter.com/uYkTFUitJj — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 1, 2026

The service will be fulfilled by on-ground staff inside the terminal, enabling deliveries without requiring riders or external logistics movement.

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Calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative, Dhindsa said, “This is the first airport in the world to have a service of this kind and we're excited to deliver all the last-minute needs of our customers.”

The launch underscores Blinkit’s push to expand beyond traditional residential deliveries into new consumption zones such as offices, events and now airports, as competition in India’s quick commerce segment intensifies.