Boat brings Snapdragon sound to Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro headphones: Know what it offers

Qualcomm hosted the third edition of the Snapdragon for India event on May 7 to reveal its latest generation chips across smartphones and the sound category. During the event, Boat’s Chief Product Officer, Shyam Vedantam, took the stage to announce the integration of Snapdragon Sound technology into the Nirvana by Boat segment.

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Nirvana by Boat caters to the premium segment devices by the company, and now with the integration of Snapdragon Sound, the company plans to bring premium truly wireless audio and immersive audio experiences. With the collaboration, Boat will be launching Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro headphones that are said to offer studio-grade sound quality. Here’s everything you need to know.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro

According to Vedantam, the headphones use Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology to deliver clearer and more detailed sound quality, near-lossless wireless audio and low latency, which is useful for gaming and videos. This combination of technology utilises Qualcomm Bluetooth High Speed Link alongside Qualcomm aptX Lossless for a glitch-free audio transmission in any busy environment.

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Vedantam said, “Bringing Snapdragon Sound™ to Nirvana by boAt product series is the result of deep engineering collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. From codec optimisation to connectivity enhancements, every layer of the audio stack has been fine-tuned to deliver consistent, high-fidelity performance.”

The company further revealed that the headphones will be powered by the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 platform that supports 16-bit 44.1kHz CD-quality lossless audio and 24-bit 96kHz high-resolution wireless audio playback.

The company also claims the chip offers a gaming mode with 68ms low-latency audio and voice back-channel, which is essential for in-game chat. The chipset also supports multipoint Bluetooth wireless connectivity and third-generation adaptive ANC to block the environmental noise.

While Boat teased the new Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro headphones, the company revealed that they will be launched in the second half of 2026. In comparison to its previous generation, we expect that the headphone will be launched in the affordable segment despite offering premium features.

