Boeing Starliner successfully undocks from ISS for return journey leaving Sunita Williams stuck in space

In a significant development for space travel and the ongoing partnership between NASA and Boeing, the Starliner spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station's (ISS) Harmony Module at 6:04 pm EDT today. This event marks the culmination of a troubled mission.

NASA astronauts shared encouraging words with the Mission Control team overseeing Boeing's Starliner undocking from the ISS.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who remain aboard the ISS as the uncrewed Starliner returns to Earth, expressed full confidence in the flight control team managing the capsule's return.

"It’s time to bring Calypso home. You’ve got this," Williams said of the Starliner. "We’re supporting you all the way. Bring her back safely to Earth."

The uncrewed Starliner is set to begin its deorbit burn at 11:17 p.m. EDT, initiating its descent through Earth's atmosphere. This burn is a critical step, slowing the spacecraft enough for gravity to guide its return to Earth. The target landing site is White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, chosen for its wide, flat terrain, which is ideal for spacecraft landings.

Starliner's descent will not only test its heat shield but also its redesigned parachute system, crucial for ensuring a smooth touchdown. After parachutes deploy, airbags will cushion the landing, expected at around 12:03 a.m. EDT on September 7.

A post-landing news conference is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. EDT.

Starliner, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, launched on its first crewed mission on June 5, successfully docking with the International Space Station (ISS) the next day. However, what was meant to be Boeing's demonstration of its ability to transport astronauts to space faced challenges. Helium leaks and malfunctioning reaction control thrusters during its approach to the ISS raised concerns about the spacecraft’s reliability for the return journey.

After weeks of analysis, NASA made the unprecedented decision on August 24 for Starliner to return to Earth without its crew, prioritizing astronaut safety. Wilmore and Williams will remain aboard the ISS and are scheduled to return on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in February 2025.

